9mobile Trains Journalists on Content Optimization and Marketing

In continuation of its efforts to support media professionals, Nigeria’s telecom service provider, 9mobile, recently held its 5th Capacity Building workshop for journalists and was widely attended by practitioners across the country from both print and online news platforms.

Themed, “Publishing: Monetizing Your Digital Content”, the capacity building session was facilitated by one of Nigeria’s leading digital content creators, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (Tricia Biz)

In her presentation, Olufemi-Olumide, stressed the need for content creators, particularly journalists who intend to monetize their contents online to be deliberate and strategic in their approach.

According to her, the key success factors to put into consideration while trying to monetize online, include choosing a niche, building an audience, and creating a workable marketing strategy.

Olufemi-Olumide listed some of the ways to monetize contents online as: creating premium content that is only accessible via subscription; creating digital products on knowledge niche; offering affiliate marketing services to software companies; creating engaging content and building niche authority on monetization platforms like YouTube, TikTok etcetera, offering advertising services on social media platforms and directly translating content into product form.

Commenting on the session, Abdulrahman Ado, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, represented by Chineze Amanfo, the Public Relations Lead, 9mobile, remarked that the session was insightful and impactful, adding that the training proved valuable to help participants stay relevant in this digital age.

She reiterated 9mobile’s commitment to Nigeria’s media profession, stating that the brand will continue to support initiatives that enhance the growth and development of the profession.

She said, “9mobile will continue to provide all the necessary support required for journalists to be more efficient on their jobs in order to remain relevant in the ever-dynamic media ecosystem. I must say that the resource person for this session has delivered effectively by demonstrating practical knowledge on the subject matter.”

Furthermore, she noted that as media professionals, online content strategy is vital to connect better with readers. “That is why we decided to put together this particular session to equip you with relevant insights on how to create contents to fit into the digital age in order to engage better and earn from your works. We strongly believe this platform has given you the much-needed boost to take your destiny into your hands.”

