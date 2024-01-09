AAM Showcases Next-Gen Electric Drive Solutions at CES

Immersive exhibit highlights AAM’s continued commitment to supporting OEM’s move toward electrification

DETROIT, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) (NYSE: AXL) is at the forefront of helping the world’s largest automakers transition to electric vehicles by creating the industry’s most innovative driveline technologies for passenger cars and trucks. At CES 2024, AAM will showcase its award-winning, next-generation 3-in-1 electric drive units (eDUs), fully integrated e-Beam axles, and innovative component technologies that are helping define the future of mobility around the globe.

“CES provides AAM a platform to showcase some of the industry’s preeminent driveline technologies that support a rapidly changing, global auto industry,” said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As the industry continues to transition to hybrid and electrified vehicles, we are proud of the products and technologies our engineers are developing. We are in a great position to provide OEMs with a full portfolio of products from EV components to fully electric drive systems.”

Visitors will see several displays featuring market-ready Electric Drive Technology systems. AAM experts will be onsite to answer questions and to discuss technologies. Among the featured exhibits on display are:

Battery Electric Truck – AAM engineers have modified a production light-duty truck, powered by an internal combustion engine, and transformed it into a specially-designed battery-electric truck featuring AAM’s 3-in-1 high-speed eDU and e-beam technologies. This 1500 series truck features a single 150kW eDU driving the front wheels and a 425kW e-Beam in the rear. The 3-in-1 design in both the front and rear integrates AAM’s proprietary motor, inverter and gearbox technologies into a single assembly for advantages in packaging, cost, performance and simplified integration into vehicle platforms.





AAM welcomes all CES attendees to visit the future of electric driveline systems at its booth in the West Hall (#6827) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and to see AAM’s deep commitment to sustainable mobility and advancement in creating carbon net zero solutions.

About AAM: As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

About CES 2024. CES 2024 is the global stage for innovation. CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This event is where the world’s biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector.

