Accomplished Energy Leader, David Bow Appointed as Chief Commercial Officer at Verdagy

Executive With Over 25 Years of Experience Joins Green Hydrogen Company

MOSS LANDING, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Verdagy, a green hydrogen electrolysis company with over a decade of technology and product development, announced today the appointment of David Bow as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Bow will lead Verdagy’s revenue, sales and business development.

“I’m delighted to welcome David Bow on board as Verdagy’s Chief Commercial Officer.” said Verdagy CEO Marty Neese. “His extensive experience and leadership in the energy sector are invaluable assets as we continue our mission to deliver the most cost-competitive and flexible green hydrogen solutions across the broadest number of applications.”

“I am excited to join Verdagy at a pivotal time as the company scales up commercial deployments and decarbonizes hard-to-abate industries,” said Verdagy CCO David Bow. “I will apply my decades of experience in the hydrogen and electrolyzer domains to successfully drive Verdagy’s revenue growth targets.”

Bow has extensive experience in the hydrogen economy and global electrolyzer market. He recently served as Executive Vice President of Plug Power’s Electrolyzer Solutions, where in three years, he advanced Plug from a new player in the electrolyzer system market to a global leader. He previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at Nel Hydrogen. Prior to Nel, Bow was the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Proton OnSite. Early in his career, Bow developed electrolyzers for the purification of biochemicals used in biotherapeutics.

Bow joins the company as Verdagy is ramping up commercial deployments and accelerating the adoption of green hydrogen. Verdagy’s electrolyzers provide the lowest levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) by combining high current densities, the widest dynamic range in the industry, and fast response, to enable seamless coupling with renewable power sources. The company is committed to achieving the Department of Energy’s goal of $2/kg of levelized cost targets for green hydrogen by 2026.

About Verdagy

Verdagy is innovating advanced electrolysis technology for the large-scale production of green hydrogen. Its industry-leading solution reduces both upfront capital costs and ongoing operating expenses, to achieve the industry’s lowest levelized cost of hydrogen. In addition to its Silicon Valley factory, Verdagy operates its R&D and highly automated commercial pilot plants in Moss Landing, California where it continues to advance its cutting-edge technology. For more information, visit: www.verdagy.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accomplished-energy-leader-david-bow-appointed-as-chief-commercial-officer-at-verdagy-302086100.html

SOURCE Verdagy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

