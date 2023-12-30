Acquisition Expands Prudential Alarm Service Footprint in the Great Lakes Region

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prudential Alarm (“Prudential”), a leading provider of electronic solutions based in Southfield, MI, announced today its completion of acquiring the Electronic Division of Concealed Security Systems, Inc. (“Concealed”). Concealed is a security solutions provider located in Livonia, MI.

“We are very excited to welcome the Concealed team to the Prudential family,” said Sean Ryan, Vice President of Acquisitions at Prudential. “Our organizations are very complementary. We share values, culture, and a focus on providing a high level of service to our clients and team members. Together, we are better positioned to be a leading regional provider of high-end electronic services.”

Prudential’s acquisition of Concealed has added nearly 1000 new accounts to the Prudential portfolio. It teams them up with several large area home builders. This expansion broadens their existing service area into new, unfamiliar territories.

“This is an exciting collaboration,” said Ryan. “Our acquisition strategy is to identify like-minded companies, such as Concealed, applying our combined talent and resources will lead to new opportunities for our valuable clients and team members.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Prudential Alarm:

Prudential Alarm is one of Michigan’s largest privately owned electronic companies in the Midwest. It provides safety solutions, consulting, and systems integration of enterprise security solutions. These include video surveillance, electronic access control, turnstiles, biometrics, visitor management, alarm monitoring, and other solutions throughout the Midwest. Learn more about Prudential Alarm at www.prudentialalarms.com. Prudential Alarm is a recognized leader in the security industry, offering a full range of security solutions to clients in various industries. Prudential has built its electronic business on a strong foundation of customer service and responsiveness. The Prudential Service Department comprises some of the industry’s best technicians. They respond attentively to customer concerns and issues. By developing relationships with all clients, Prudential has formed a longstanding base of business. This approach has enabled Prudential to grow into one of the most sought-after electronic providers in the Midwest.

