Acquisition of Abel Noser Solutions by Trading Technologies Now Complete

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, and Abel Noser Solutions, LLC (ANS), the industry-leading provider of transaction cost analysis (TCA) for investment managers, brokers, asset owners and consultants, today announced that TT’s acquisition of ANS from Abel Noser Holdings, a majority-owned portfolio company of Estancia Capital Partners, is now complete.

Abel Noser LLC, an agency-only brokerage that provides a range of trading services and analytics for investment managers, asset owners, investment consultants and brokers, is not part of the transaction and will continue to operate as an independent agency-only execution broker-dealer.

TT will acquire START, a broker-neutral trade optimization platform, from Abel Noser LLC in a second transaction expected to close by the first quarter of 2024.

Foley & Lardner LLP acted as legal advisor to TT. Ardea Partners LP served as financial advisor, and David Solo, TT Board member, led the acquisition negotiation on behalf of the company. Seward & Kissel LLP acted as legal advisor to Abel Noser Holdings.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company’s award-winning TT® platform connects to the world’s major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world’s leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company’s blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT’s technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies’ global client base through the TT ecosystem.

About Abel Noser Solutions

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. The company is the industry-leading provider of transaction cost analysis with over 350 global clients subscribing to its multi-asset TCA and compliance products directly or through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. In 2022, Abel Noser was named the Top “Best-in-Class” Vendor in the Global Multi-Asset Class TCA Aite Matrix Report. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com .

SOURCE Trading Technologies; Abel Noser Solutions

