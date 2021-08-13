Action-packed trailer for ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ introduces Geralt’s mentor Vesemir

Before there was Geralt of Rivia, there was Vesemir.

Netflix’s upcoming anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is a prequel to The Witcher that tells the origin story of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir (voiced by Theo James). The trailer gives us a glimpse into the painful process by which Vesemir becomes a Witcher, as well as his time as a monster hunter. Add a powerful witch named Tetra (voiced by Lara Pulver), terrifying monsters, and magical fight scenes to the mix, and it looks like we’ll be in for an epic journey across the Continent.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is on Netflix August 23.