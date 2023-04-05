Adapt2 Solutions Accelerates Market Participation in SPP WEIS for Xcel Energy

Adapt2 provides automation and technology to support Xcel Energy’s new market entry into Southwest Power Pool’s Western Energy Imbalance Market

HOUSTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Adapt2 Solutions, a leading provider of AI-enabled multi-market operations, energy trading, and power settlement software, today announced the successful go-live with Xcel Energy. The partnership enables complete market participation and functionality for automated ISO market operations, granular reporting, and outage management. As one of the country’s largest energy organizations, Xcel continues to expand into new markets and recognized the need for forward-thinking technology to enable and streamline complete bid-to-bill operations in the SPP Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIS).

“By closely collaborating with the multiple business units within the Xcel Energy team and providing our subject matter expertise for the SPP WEIS market, we were able to move this project along quickly to ensure Xcel Energy received market operation functionality in a timely manner,” said Adapt2 Solutions Vice President, Kevin Dunlap. “This is one part of a larger project we are undergoing with Xcel, and we look forward to meeting upcoming milestones and helping them perform at peak levels not only in SPP WEIS but in other North American Energy Markets.”

Through use of the Adapt2 system, Xcel Energy will have one consistent user experience for all business units from generation, to utility, to retail, as they enter and expand into the western markets in the United States. With automated bids and offers along with the industry’s leading settlements reporting, Xcel will be positioned to efficiently and accurately participate in SPP WEIS. utilizing Adapt2’s new offer calculator engine which provide open technology to create and automate complex calculations using one of the most flexible and pervasive development languages.

“We are excited to support yet another leading power provider with a new market entry,” said Adapt2 Solutions Executive Vice President, Jason Kram. “By continually monitoring existing and new markets along with Adapt2’s scalability through our cloud-native architecture will continue to evolve with market operational needs of our customers and help Xcel Energy expand their footprint.”

About Adapt2 Solutions:

Adapt2 Solutions (Adapt2) is the leading provider of AI enabled multi-market operations software designed to help market participants streamline all of their front and back office operations. Founded in 2008, Adapt2 delivers market-based solutions on the latest and most current technologies providing customers with fast, intuitive and stable user experience and performance. With over 170 market implementations representing over 2500 market participants, Adapt2 is a leading solution provider in the energy industry. Adapt2 Solutions is a privately held company based in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Adapt2, please visit http://www.adapt2solutions.com.

About Xcel Energy:

Xcel Energy Inc. is a leading energy efficient utility holding company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, serving more than 3.3 million electric customers and 1.8 million natural gas customers in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico. Xcel Energy was the first major U.S electricity provider with a vision to serve customers with 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 and to reduce carbon emissions 80% by 2030 company-wide from 2005 levels. To learn more please visit http://www.xcelenergy.com

