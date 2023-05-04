ADCOLOR Returns to Los Angeles from November 9 – 11 for ADCOLOR 2023

Registration for the 2023 event, with a theme of “Double Down & Double Up”, is now open

Presented by Google | YouTube and Spotify

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diverse communities in the creative industries, today announced its annual event, ADCOLOR 2023, will be held in Los Angeles, California from November 9 – 11, 2023 at the JW Marriott LA Live. The highly anticipated event encompasses the 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, the ADCOLOR Conference, the ADCOLOR FUTURES Program and the ADCOLOR LEADERS Program.

Registration for the event is now open. Please visit the ADCOLOR 2023 registration site to register.

ADCOLOR also unveiled “Double Down & Double Up” as the theme for its 2023 event. As challenges arise within the creative industries, the theme serves as a reminder that diversity, equity and inclusion must remain a priority. It urges companies to uphold their social justice and CSR commitments and make their ambitions known and felt not only within their organization, but externally.

“As we move further away from the events of 2020, the deprioritization of DE&I is becoming more palpable,” said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. “We are in a time when keeping people inspired has been replaced with key performance indicators. Our theme of ‘Double Down & Double Up’ makes it clear that even when there is a regression of support, the ADCOLOR community will stand strong and hold the line for diversity, equity and inclusion. ADCOLOR 2023 will be a safe space for our diverse communities and allies to activate inspiration and continue to push ahead the progress that has been made.”

As previously announced in February, nominations for the 17th Annual ADCOLOR Awards are open through May 12. There are 10 categories accepting nominations this year, including mainstays like Ad of the Year and Rising Star as well as newer categories like ADCOLOR Influencer and DEI Executive of the Year. For more information on the categories and to submit a nomination, please visit our nominations portal .

For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn . For those interested in partnership opportunities, please reach out to partnerships@adcolor.org .

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

ADCOLOR 2023 Partners

Google | YouTube, Spotify, Activision, Sony Music Group, Droga5, MSL, Endeavor

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

The Advertising Club of New York, Allen Media Group, The Brandtech Group, Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Google | YouTube, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Nicole Hall, Richemont, Sony Music Group, Stephen Kim.

