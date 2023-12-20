Aderis Energy, LLC Announces Numerous Updates for their Renewable Energy Monitoring & Control Platform, Elevating Security, Stability, and Useability Features

CORNELIUS, N.C., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aderis Energy, LLC, a pioneer in renewable energy solutions, proudly unveils a suite of updates to the Aderis Acuity™ Edge Platform. Our flagship product now includes enhancements to reporting access control, user reporting self-subscription management, no-code APIs for easier integration, and automatic update capabilities. These features remove technical barriers, propelling renewables and microgrids into a new era of accessibility and reliability.

Access to high quality data for troubleshooting and analytical calculations to inform business decisions is simplified with exciting new capabilities built around Acuity’s reporting. Acuity provides report creation to generate comma separated value (CSV) datasets for use in spreadsheet or database applications using time series or daily rollup KPIs. Reports may now be managed by an owner, prevent editing by other users, made public for other users to subscribe to, support multiple delivery schedules by subscriber, and even scheduled report publishing to external email addresses not associated with Acuity users.

This last feature is especially useful for third party engineers, off-takers, and SREC agencies who require data on a regular schedule but don’t need access to the Acuity system directly.

Reports now offer the ability to be consumed by external systems by enabling a no-code API. Any Acuity user can simply create a report, set its permissions, and then enable secure external API access with a few clicks. No code, no programming knowledge required. Supporting the universal RESTFul JSON web API access, anyone can now access data from Acuity for integration into any business system.

To ensure customers always have access to the latest security and features, Aderis Acuity™ now supports automatic and on-demand updates.

“At Aderis Energy, we pride ourselves on pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” said Colton Ward, Technical Sales Executive of Aderis Energy, LLC. “The inclusion of these reporting enhancements and automatic updates marks a milestone in our journey of continuous innovation. Each update is a step forward in enriching the Aderis Acuity™ experience, offering our clients not just new features but a transformative edge in the renewable energy sector.”

“At Aderis Energy, we understand the unique challenges that come with managing renewable energy systems in today’s fast-paced world,” added Colton. “That is why we have worked tirelessly to ensure that Aderis Acuity™ is not just another monitoring and control solution, but a true partner in our customers’ journeys toward achieving their sustainability goals and unlocking the full potential of their renewable energy systems.”

About Aderis Energy, LLC

Aderis Energy, LLC is a leader in providing monitoring and control solutions for the solar, storage, and renewable integrated microgrids. With a strong emphasis on innovation and customer support, Aderis Energy is committed to helping its customers optimize their renewable energy systems and realize their sustainability aspirations. For more information, visit https://www.aderisenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aderis-energy-llc-announces-numerous-updates-for-their-renewable-energy-monitoring–control-platform-elevating-security-stability-and-useability-features-302019501.html

SOURCE Aderis Energy, LLC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

