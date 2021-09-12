Adopt skills to solve global challenges, DG NITDA urges Girls in STEM

Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has charged young girls to embrace digital skills to solve global problem using Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The DG urged them to embrace STEM in a quest to produce virile young girls in preparation for challenges and opportunities in the future.

Abdullahi made the remark during a virtual engagement with the Gear Hub, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Kano Chapter and Brainiacs STEM and Robotics on a Demo Day for Girls in STEM Education Bootcamp.

He applauded APWEN for the inspiring works and educational outreach they have been doing in Kano thus far.

He disclosed that NITDA had a similar program two weeks ago where over 200 kids were trained on different tools such as the Blockchain Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

The NITDA boss stated that the importance of the STEM skills adoption cannot be overemphasized and admonished the young girls to master habits that will transform them from being dependent to totally independent.

He further averred that being proactive, start planning with end in mind, and prioritizing importance over urgency are habits to adopt in gaining total liberty and independence.

“You need to map out a plan for your journey, work towards achieving your goal and spend your time on productive things”, he said.

Abdullahi reiterated that in evolving from the independent stage to the inter-dependent stage, the girls need to always think a ‘win-win’ in every situation, listen more and coexist with their relevant ecosystem.

“You all can be extraordinary people by adopting and exercising all these habits which will consequently make you highly effective people”, he concluded.

