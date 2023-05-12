Adventus.io holds a valued partner event in New Delhi along with their Brand Ambassador Ricky Ponting

Adventus.io is an EdTech Service (SaaS) platform that connects education agents and institutions to support their students

NEW DELHI, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Adventus.io, an Australia-based EdTech platform held a valued partner event last night in New Delhi with their Brand Ambassador, past Australian Cricket Captain and current head coach for Delhi Capitals Mr Ricky Ponting. The event was also attended by Dr. Monica Kennedy, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for Australian Trade and Investment Commission representing Australian High Commission of India and representatives of University Partners.

Addressing the purpose of the event, Mr Victor Rajeevan, CEO & Co-Founder, Adventus.io said, “India is one of the most important markets for us at Adventus.io and I sincerely appreciate the support we get from our partners here, this event was a step in building this relationship even further. We are dedicated to expanding our services in the country, reaping even stronger relationships with our partners, and creating new ones.”

Talking about the strength of Adventus.io in India, Mr Rajeevan further added, “We have established ourselves as a trusted partner for institutions, recruiters and students in India. While we build the business based on human interaction, trust and relationship, we are developing technology and processes which can facilitate the right matching of students with institutions in over 40 destinations and enable seamless processing of applications. This will help our partners to scale efficiently and grow their businesses.”

Talking at the event, Adventus.io’s brand ambassador Mr Ricky Ponting said, “India has a special place in my heart professionally and personally, and I am delighted to be here with Adventus.io. From personal experience, I have seen the positive impact of coaching and mentorship in building a fulfilling career and life – these are the same values that resonate with Adventus.io. I look forward to our continued association and positively impacting the lives of many young people in India and across the globe.”

Speaking at the event Mr Sunny Sapra, Chief Revenue Officer, Adventus.io said, “We are so thrilled to have had the opportunity to host such a special event for our valued partners and show our appreciation for their continued support by providing them with valuable insights from industry experts, including our esteemed brand ambassador, Ricky Ponting. We hope this event has not only strengthened our partnerships but also provided our partners with the knowledge and connections to further their success in the industry.”

ABOUT ADVENTUS.IO:

Adventus.io is transforming the way the world accesses international education. Every year, over 1 million students worldwide leave their homes to make one of the most important and expensive decisions of their lives. But the system supporting their journey is built on fractured analog infrastructure. Adventus.io has transformed the infrastructure so students can make confident decisions – free of bias and guesswork.

Our B2B2C platform provides the international student recruitment sector with the global backbone to find and transact with each other. Connecting institutions, recruitment agents, and adjacent services to create reliable channels into leading and emerging markets. Opening pathways everyone can trust will deliver the results right for their needs.

For institutions, we provide control and transparency to manage, assess, and grow their student recruitment channels – their way. For recruitment agents, we democratise access to the world’s leading institutions, smart application management tools, and regional expertise. For adjacent services, we deliver direct access to a captive market. Creating a one-stop shop for a student’s academic journey.

Since being founded in 2018, we have partnered with 1,600+ education institutions and 8,000+ agents, and processed 100,000+ students. Our presence expands to 40+ study destinations and 15+ source countries, supported by 400+ team members.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075683/Adventus_io_Brand_Ambassador_Ricky_Ponting_and_Mr_Sunny.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075682/Adventus_io_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/adventusio-holds-a-valued-partner-event-in-new-delhi-along-with-their-brand-ambassador-ricky-ponting-301823101.html

