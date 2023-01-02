After winning Taiwan Excellence 2023, Z-COM was selected as Taiwan Outstanding SME 2022-2023

HSINCHU, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The outstanding Taiwan SME selection is held by the Creative Collaboration Commerce Center Committee of TEEMA (Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association) since 2014 in order to serve and market the excellent and outstanding Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Taiwan. The outstanding Taiwan SME selection is held every year and this year is the 9th and planned to select 40 innovative and excellent SMEs from these industries: AIoT, electronic components, consumer electronic products and other relevant electrical and electronic products as Taiwan’s excellent corporate image and industrial model.

Z-COM stood out in this activity and was selected as Taiwan Outstanding SME 2022-2023. After being awarded Taiwan Excellence Award on November 23, 2022, it was once again recognized by the fair third party.

Z-COM has dedicated to hardware and software R&D, and manufactured wireless networking solutions for 27 years since establishment. With abundant technical expertise, Z-COM has been successfully assisting Telecom carriers to launch large scale of wireless broadband network deployments for Wi-Fi offload and smart cities applications by leveraging with core technologies of wireless system design and broadband software integration. To 5G age, Z-COM will keep focusing on the updated wireless communication standards of 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, etc., following the SDN/NFV and mobile edge computing trend, to develop solutions with hardware and software of advanced wireless networking technologies.

