AI Company, Webb Fontaine Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Webb Fontaine, a leading provider of AI-based trade technology and customs facilitation solutions for governments, announces changes in executive leadership.

Pascal Minvielle has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new position, Pascal will be responsible for the operations of Webb Fontaine and will oversee the planning, implementation, management, and oversight of Webb Fontaine’s global initiatives.

Ara Shamirzayan has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Ara will direct Webb Fontaine’s development of technology for global trade, as well as foster technological innovation across Webb Fontaine’s R&D centers, the largest in the industry.

“The expansion of Webb Fontaine’s current relationships as well as the formation of new ones has enabled the company to keep up an astonishingly rapid rate of expansion.

Webb Fontaine currently has over one thousand employees located all over the world, making us a truly exceptional and invaluable offering to the trade community.

The recent changes to the executive leadership team were made in order to power this expansion and serve our customers better.” Alioune Ciss, Chief Executive Officer.