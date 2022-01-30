Air Force Institute of Technology Seeks Collaboration with DBI on Capacity Building

Air Vice Marshal MA Yakubu, the C​​ommandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), accompanied by four other principal officers of AFIT paid a courtesy visit to Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and sought for collaboration.

Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, the president of the DBI, congratulated the Commandant on his new posting as the 11th Commandant of AFIT.

Prof. Ajiya in his welcome remarks stated that DBI is open for collaborations and gave a brief history of DBI and the purpose of its creation.

The Institute’s President, according to a statement signed by Akin Ogunlade, head, Public Affairs Unit at DBI, noted that DBI is the training arm of the Nigerian Communications Commission mainly for up skilling human capital development in the field of telecommunications and ICT.

He noted that DBI stands out because it has campuses in the six (6) geopolitical zones of the country with standard infrastructure.

DBI is the only Centre of Excellence of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and also the second Centre of Excellence in West Africa.

He further explained that, on behalf of NCC, DBI offers training to tertiary Institutions in Nigeria and the other arm in the Secondary Schools and all those schools coordinated by NBTE, CCE and also NUC.

The President stated that, NCC solely sponsors this programme and a lot of institutions have benefitted from it.

He went further to announce that, DBI will be training 110 AFIT staff on ADAPTI programme this year. The only thing required from AFIT is a training facility equipped with computer for the practical aspect of the training at their convenience he added.

The AFIT’s Public Relations Officer, Wing Commander K Ali introduced the Commandant AFIT, AVM M.A Yakubu, and gave a brief history on his biography. He stated that the Commandant paid DBI a visit to strengthen the cordial relationship and collaboration between AFIT and DBI.

The Commandant affirmed that, AFIT has benefitted from DBI severally. He expressed the appreciation of AFIT for the 110 slots given by the PDBI for ADAPTI programme this year.

He went further that AFIT needs training capacity development for their teaching and non academic staff.

The Provost of AFIT, Prof. Mohammed Dauda requested that a Memorandum of Understanding should be signed to strengthen the bond between the two institutions to define the relationship.

The Commandant added that the Institute can also benefit from AFIT to avoid a one sided benefit. He went further that, DBI has highly qualified staff/ Instructors and in the aspect of accreditation they can be listed as visiting lecturers.

The President concluded the meeting by appreciating everyone and also agreed that both Institutes can achieve a lot together and assured that the DBI has a running MOU with the Nigerian Air Force and other paramilitary agencies.

He said the Institute is looking forward to a laudable collaboration with the AFIT.

The Institute has a well-equipped laboratory donated by Huwaei Technology which is capable of being used for research up to a PhD level.

The DBI’s management team in attendance at the meeting were, Engr. Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, President/CEO, Head of Corporate Services, Ms Viola Askia Usoro Head, Research lnnovation and Consultancy, Mr. Paulinus Ugwoke, and Head, Learning and Development, Mrs. Ngozi Nwoche.

Related