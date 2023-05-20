Air Motor Market size to grow by USD 1,021.32 million between 2022 and 2027; Altra Industrial Motion Corp., and Atlas Copco AB are identified as key vendors – Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The air motor market size is set to grow by USD 1021.32 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The air motor market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Atlas Copco AB, CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY, Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co., Desoutter Industrial Tools, Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a., GLOBE Benelux BV, IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Jergens Inc., MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG, MODEC SAS, Parker Hannifin Corp., PSI Automation, PTM mechatronics GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sommer Technik GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., Stryker Corp., and Thomas C. Wilson LLC are some of the major market participants – To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation– Request a sample report

Air Motor Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The air motor market report covers the following areas:

Market Driver

The increasing number of applications in tools

Increasing use of air motors in the food and beverages industry for sterile applications

Rising adoption of air motors in industrial machinery

Market Trend

Increasing focus on reducing overall air consumption by air motors

Increasing applications of air motors

Stringent regulations on the use of explosion-proof equipment in hazardous environments

Market Challenges

The fluctuating price of raw materials

The slowdown in manufacturing industry

Availability of substitute products

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Air Motor Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Vane Air Motor: The air motor market share growth by the vane air motor segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the high adoption of vane air motors in tooling and industrial machinery applications.



Piston Air Motor



Gear Air Motor

Application

Transportation



Chemical



Food And Beverage



Healthcare



Maintenance

Geography

APAC: APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global air motor market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for air motors, especially in China and India , has attracted a large number of international vendors.

and , has attracted a large number of international vendors.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Air Motor Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist air motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air motor market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air motor market vendors

Related Reports:

Air Traffic Management and Control Market– The air traffic management and control market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,765.83 million.

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market– The air traffic control equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,258.3 million.

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio’s Subscription Platform

Air Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1021.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Atlas Copco AB, CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY, Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co., Desoutter Industrial Tools, Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a., GLOBE Benelux BV, IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Jergens Inc., MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG, MODEC SAS, Parker Hannifin Corp., PSI Automation, PTM mechatronics GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sommer Technik GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., Stryker Corp., and Thomas C. Wilson LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global air motor market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global air motor market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Vane air motor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Vane air motor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Vane air motor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Vane air motor – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Vane air motor – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Piston air motor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Piston air motor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Piston air motor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Piston air motor – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Piston air motor – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Gear air motor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Gear air motor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Gear air motor – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Gear air motor – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Gear air motor – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Transportation – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Transportation – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Transportation – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Transportation – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Transportation – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Chemical – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Chemical – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Chemical – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Chemical – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Chemical – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Food and beverage – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Food and beverage – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Food and beverage – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Food and beverage – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Food and beverage – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Maintenance – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Maintenance – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Maintenance – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Maintenance – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Maintenance – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Exhibit 124: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 125: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 126: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. – Segment focus

12.4 Atlas Copco AB

Exhibit 128: Atlas Copco AB – Overview



Exhibit 129: Atlas Copco AB – Business segments



Exhibit 130: Atlas Copco AB – Key news



Exhibit 131: Atlas Copco AB – Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Atlas Copco AB – Segment focus

12.5 CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY

Exhibit 133: CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY – Overview



Exhibit 134: CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY – Product / Service



Exhibit 135: CONSTRUCTIONS MECANIQUES FERRY – Key offerings

12.6 Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co.

Exhibit 136: Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co. – Overview



Exhibit 137: Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co. – Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co. – Key offerings

12.7 Desoutter Industrial Tools

Exhibit 139: Desoutter Industrial Tools – Overview



Exhibit 140: Desoutter Industrial Tools – Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Desoutter Industrial Tools – Key offerings

12.8 Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a.

Exhibit 142: Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a. – Overview



Exhibit 143: Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a. – Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Fiam Utensili Pneumatici S.p.a. – Key offerings

12.9 GLOBE Benelux BV

Exhibit 145: GLOBE Benelux BV – Overview



Exhibit 146: GLOBE Benelux BV – Product / Service



Exhibit 147: GLOBE Benelux BV – Key offerings

12.10 IDEX Corp.

Exhibit 148: IDEX Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 149: IDEX Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 150: IDEX Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 151: IDEX Corp. – Segment focus

12.11 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 152: Ingersoll Rand Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 153: Ingersoll Rand Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 154: Ingersoll Rand Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Ingersoll Rand Inc. – Segment focus

12.12 Jergens Inc.

Exhibit 156: Jergens Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 157: Jergens Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Jergens Inc. – Key offerings

12.13 MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 159: MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG – Overview



Exhibit 160: MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG – Product / Service



Exhibit 161: MD Compressed Air Technology GmbH and Co. KG – Key offerings

12.14 MODEC SAS

Exhibit 162: MODEC SAS – Overview



Exhibit 163: MODEC SAS – Product / Service



Exhibit 164: MODEC SAS – Key offerings

12.15 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 165: Parker Hannifin Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 166: Parker Hannifin Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 167: Parker Hannifin Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 168: Parker Hannifin Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Parker Hannifin Corp. – Segment focus

12.16 PSI Automation

Exhibit 170: PSI Automation – Overview



Exhibit 171: PSI Automation – Product / Service



Exhibit 172: PSI Automation – Key offerings

12.17 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 173: Stryker Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 174: Stryker Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 175: Stryker Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 176: Stryker Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Stryker Corp. – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-motor-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-021-32-million-between-2022-and-2027-altra-industrial-motion-corp-and-atlas-copco-ab-are-identified-as-key-vendors–technavio-301828908.html

SOURCE Technavio

