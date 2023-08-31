Air Products to Showcase Clean Hydrogen and Energy Transition Solutions, Liquefied Natural Gas, Membrane Solutions and Turbomachinery at the Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Singapore

Air Products’ Chief Operating Officer to Discuss the Emergence of

Hydrogen Supply and Demand Centers Across Asia and Beyond

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Air Products’ (NYSE:APD) Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Samir J. Serhan, will take part in a global business leadership panel titled “The Emergence of Hydrogen Supply and Demand Centers Across Asia and Beyond: How are Hubs Driving Global Hydrogen Trade” at Gastech 2023, which is from September 5-8 at the Singapore Expo in Tampines, Singapore.

“Hydrogen is essential if the world is to meet its sustainability goals. We need to recognize that every second of delay is a missed opportunity to drive decarbonization,” said Dr. Serhan. “For hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, heavy transportation and chemicals, hydrogen is the clean energy solution. That is why Air Products will commit at least $15 billion of investment in clean hydrogen projects by 2027 to accelerate the energy transition. From a green ammonia project in NEOM in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to our net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Alberta, Canada, to our sustainable aviation fuel project in California, U.S.A., Air Products is taking action to generate a cleaner future.” The global business leadership panel is scheduled from 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (GMT+8) on Wednesday, September 6.

Dr. Serhan is one of several Air Products’ leaders who will participate in Gastech 2023. Air Products’ Wilbur Mok, President, Asia, will take part in a strategic leadership panel titled “Structure and Scale: Accelerating Global Hydrogen Demand Growth.” The session, which will include five additional industry leaders, is scheduled from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. (GMT+8) on Tuesday, September 5.

Air Products’ Executive Director of Global Technology, Roger Dewing, will serve as moderator on a “Hydrogen Technologies” panel. Topics of the panel will include: upscaling the global hydrogen value chain, the use of 100 percent hydrogen-ready gas turbines for decarbonizing energy industries and the production of carbon-negative hydrogen via methane pyrolysis. The panel, which will include three additional industry leaders, is scheduled for 3:30 to 5 p.m. (GMT+8) on Thursday, September 7. Additionally, Air Products is a Hydrogen Host Sponsor for the event.

Air Products’ industry specialists also will be on hand at Air Products’ Exhibition Booth A250 at Gastech 2023 in the Singapore Expo to share information on a wide range of products and technologies for clean hydrogen, liquefied natural gas (LNG), membrane solutions and turbomachinery, including models of LNG modularized product offerings and a Membrane Solutions hydrogen recovery system.

Air Products’ areas of expertise include:

Clean Hydrogen: With over 60 years of global hydrogen experience, Air Products is the world leader in the production of hydrogen, and works across all facets of the hydrogen value chain, including production, liquefaction, transport, storage and refueling applications.

Air Products has made significant investments in several hydrogen megaprojects around the world as part of its growth strategy to be the leader in the production of green hydrogen based on renewable resources and blue hydrogen, which is the production of hydrogen from hydrocarbons combined with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture.

LNG: The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products’ technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technologies and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

Membrane Solutions: Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. Air Products designs, engineers, manufactures and markets a full portfolio of PRISM® Membrane Separators, Marine Systems and Engineered-to-Order Systems to protect lives and goods at sea, on land and in the air, create more sustainable energy sources and raise productivity across a variety of industries and applications.

Turbomachinery: Specialists from Rotoflow, an Air Products’ business, will also be at Air Products’ booth to discuss turbomachinery needs. Rotoflow works with Air Products’ LNG equipment and cycle experts to provide seamless product development and optimal liquefier performance for end users. Rotoflow is one of the industry’s most trusted names in turbomachinery and has been designing, building and operating turbomachinery for over 125 combined years, resulting in superior equipment performance, reliability, safety and value.

To learn more about all of Air Products’ activities at Gastech, visit https://www.airproducts.com/gastech2023.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products’ base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world’s largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products’ higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what’s possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

