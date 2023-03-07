Airtel Africa Pushing for Digital Transformation – TechEconomy

Advertisements







…..as Airtel GCEO, Segun Ogunsanya visits President of Kenya William Ruto

Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, paid a courtesy visit on Dr. William Ruto, the President of Kenya, at the State House Nairobi.

Conversations during Ogunsanya’s visit on February 22, 2023 focused on Airtel Africa’s efforts at accelerating and deepening digital transformation in Kenya and the African continent.

“At Airtel Africa, we believe that the telecoms industry has the innate power and opportunity to unlock economic benefits through innovative solutions that meet customers’ growing and ever-changing needs”, the GCEO Airtel Africa said.

“To effectively achieve this, and in pursuit of our vision to transform Africa, we acknowledge the importance of working ever more closely with governments to deliver on our vision for Africa and promise to our customers”.

Mr. Ogunsanya assumed office as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airtel Africa on October 01, 2021.







