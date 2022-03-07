Alanis Morissette’s ‘Hand in My Pocket’ goes viral on TikTok. Well, sorta.

Weird audios thrived on TikTok this week, which has resulted in some strange trends.

First, there’s @maxmith_’s parody of Alanis Morisette’s “Hand in My Pocket,” a ’90s classic that’s having a resurgence on the app. Meanwhile, YouTuber Max Fosh’s interview goes viral, leading to an influx of pomegranates on my FYP — and a sped-up version of Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” is everywhere reminding us all how easy it is to not be an asshole.

I’m gay, but I’m straight

Surprisingly, the latest viral TikTok song isn’t from hitmakers Megan Thee Stallion or Doja Cat. Instead, it’s a parody of Alanis Morissette’s “Hand in My Pocket.” TikTokker @maxmith_ uploaded her a cappella version of “Hand in My Pocket” to TikTok on Feb. 1 with the simple caption “Alanis Morissette.” She exaggerates Morisette’s signature cadence as she sings, “I’m smart, but I’m stupid. I’m gay, but I’m straight. I crop dust in Whole Foods baby. What it all comes down to.” (Crop dusting is when you stealthily fart in public and keep moving.) The video was rewarded with 3.3 million views, but it didn’t become a proper trend until @jacobsutherland added backing instrumentals on Feb. 21 . Now there are over 9,000 videos on the app with this catchy song.

The artist herself.

Credit: TikTok / maxmith_

TikTokkers are using the song to categorize their friend groups or their favorite characters and celebrities. You’re either smart, but stupid; gay, but straight; or you’re a crop duster. A typical video pans to three different people corresponding to the specific lyrics they’re classified as. Sometimes users include “baby” as a fourth category. It’s been a while since we had a tag yourself trend on TikTok, and it’s always a joy to see friend groups having fun on the app.

An example of the trend is @imjusthereandqueer’s video where they correctly categorize the boys of New Girl. Winston is smart, but stupid; Schmidt is gay, but straight; and Nick obviously crop dusts in the aisles of Whole Foods.

The trend evolved Wednesday night (March 2) when @mayitaygordita created an ironic dance for the song, which will surely take its popularity to the next level.

“There’s a slice of pomegranate in there as well”

The audio from a TikTok made by English YouTuber Max Fosh has become yet another way for TikTokkers to pathologize their behavior.

In the original clip, Fosh conducts a man-on-the-street interview with a woman holding a drink. He says, “There’s a slice of pomegranate in there as well,” in reference to her drink. She responds, “No darling, it’s not pomegranate! What do you actually think it is? Give it another guess.” Fosh then says, “It’s a grapefruit.” In a self-deprecating voice, he says “I don’t know my fruits.” Over 5,000 videos have been made to the sound.

Give it another guess.

Credit: TikTok / maxfosh

TikTokkers describe a behavior or something they like during the “there’s a slice of pomegranate in there as well” portion of the audio, before revealing some deeper meaning for the behavior when Fosh says, “It’s a grapefruit.” One example of the trend is @nighty.mare’s video that reads, “I feel nauseated every day! I must be sick.” After the “give it another guess” part of the audio it reads, “it’s anxiety.”

Hey, isn’t this easy?

The Swifties have done it again. Taylor Swift has such an extensive catalog and fervent fanbase that there is endless potential for Blondie to go viral on TikTok. The latest Swift track to make a splash is a sped-up version of “You Belong With Me.” TikTokkers are honing in on the lyric, “hey, isn’t this easy,” to call out people’s problematic behavior. Users describe something they don’t do and sing along to “hey, isn’t this easy” — emphasizing how easy it is to not be an asshole. So far over 230,000 videos have been made using the sound.

