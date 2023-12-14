Alkyl Amine Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Analysis | ChemAnalyst

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America:

In the third quarter of 2023, Alkyl Amine prices in North America experienced a significant decline. This was attributed to reduced operating rates for the product, driven by ample inventories in storage units to prevent product oversupply. The downstream coating and R&D sectors witnessed a decrease in demand, leading to a decline in the uptake of existing inventories by end-users. Consequently, suppliers offered bulk purchase discounts to buyers to clear storage units for upcoming stocks, benefiting buyers. However, due to abundant stocks, purchasing activities decreased, resulting in reduced trading activities. Additionally, existing stocks in storage units met the demand arising from the domestic market. The spread between the final product and its feedstock decreased as feedstock prices declined, and end product prices followed suit due to decreased demand.

APAC:

In the third quarter of 2023, Alkyl Amine market prices in the APAC region fluctuated. Triethylamine prices increased, driven by consistent demand from downstream coatings and R&D markets, despite increased production rates. The demand from the domestic market remained unfulfilled, leading to continuous consumption of existing inventories and creating a need for fresh stocks. Suppliers, capitalizing on high demand and low supply, increased sales and profit margins. The rise in import costs also influenced the market value of Triethylamine. However, ample inventories in the market resulted in reduced consumption of n-butyl amine, Mono, and Dimethyl amine. Stable demand was observed from downstream agrochemical and surfactant industries, but overseas demand declined due to abundant local product availability.

Europe:

In the third quarter of 2023, Alkyl Amine market prices in Europe experienced a decline due to a weak market situation. Reduced consumption of existing inventories in storage units prompted producers to decrease commodity production rates. Suppliers adjusted offers and bids to enhance profit margins and provided discounts on bulk purchases. Low demand from the downstream coating and R&D enterprise was compensated by existing inventories, eliminating the need to restock the commodity. The drop in the inflation rate in Europe contributed to decreased product prices. Producers decreased production rates to prevent oversupply in response to decreased domestic market demand. Consequently, cautious plant operations and reduced trading activities led to sufficient vessel and container availability, resulting in increased shipping capacity.

