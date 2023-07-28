All Energy Solar Award-Winning Solutions Bring Solar to Thousands Nationwide

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Solar installation company, All Energy Solar has been bringing solar energy solutions to residential and commercial properties for more than 14 years. The organization’s dedication to its work has resulted in over 9,000 projects sold and 7,500 solar installations completed to date. These projects have helped All Energy Solar earn its place as one of the top solar installers in the country.

The more than 9,000 solar projects are sprinkled throughout All Energy Solar’s primary service areas in the six states of Illinois , Iowa , Massachusetts , Minnesota , New Hampshire , and Wisconsin . The company also serves commercial solar customers nationally and internationally.

For a solar company to expand so far and reach this number of solar projects requires a combined effort across many teams within the organization. “Our success comes from our employees who are dedicated to continuous improvement at our company. We strive to hire the right people for the right roles. When we have a team that feels confident in their knowledge and what services they’re providing to customers, we all win,” said Brian Allen, All Energy Solar President and Co-Founder.

With each new project, All Energy Solar looks for ways to maintain and enhance customer satisfaction. Every point in the process could contain a learning opportunity for how to elevate customer experiences along the way for the next person that chooses All Energy Solar.

Founded in 2009, the company has also worked hard to stay competitive and thrive when it comes to the fast-evolving world of solar energy. Advancements in technology and greater acceptance of solar as a viable energy source have led All Energy Solar to add services over the years that pair well with solar arrays, including battery storage systems , EV charging stations , and residential roofing services .

Staying current on new solar and electrical equipment is only part of the equation, as state and federal policies impact the availability of renewable energy. “We regularly advocate at the state level to make solar more affordable and accessible to individuals and businesses. Knowing the rebates and incentives that are available for each situation is vital for ensuring each person gets the best solar solution and experience possible for their unique property and financial situation,” commented Michael Allen, CEO and Co-Founder of All Energy Solar.

Hitting such milestones as All Energy Solar has is a huge win in an industry that seems to encounter many upstart companies come and go quickly. Michael has no such fear, saying, “While we are a solar company at heart, we have diligently focused on diversifying our business to allow us to weather most any storm in multiple markets. We look forward to continuing our growth trajectory and providing the best in class service to another 9,000 customers in the years ahead.”

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers seeking to make the transition to solar energy. Learn more at allenergysolar.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-energy-solar-award-winning-solutions-bring-solar-to-thousands-nationwide-301888583.html

SOURCE All Energy Solar, Inc

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

