Almirall Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in dermatology. The company develops and commercializes solutions for the treatment of a variety of dermatological diseases such as acne, atopic dermatitis, actinic keratosis, and psoriasis among others.

Some of the company’s key products are Ilumetri (for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis), Wynora cream (for mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis), Skilarence (for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis), Seysara (for acne), Ciclopoli (for onychomycosis), and Klisyri, Actikerall, and Solaraze (for actinic keratosis).

The company also produces medicines for the neurological, gastric, and cardiac diseases. The company’s key dermatological products have been used by 324,000 people since their launches.



Scope

Almirall is leveraging several emerging technologies to quickly discover drugs, drive sales, streamline production, expand market presence and help patients recover quickly. Cloud, AI, and digital therapeutics are among the technologies the company is focusing on.

Almirall launched its dermatology digital health accelerator, Digital Garden, in 2020 to support startups that are focused on developing technology-based services and solutions for various dermatological diseases.

In 2023, Almirall partnered with NTT Data to accelerate the process of extracting information from medical papers.

