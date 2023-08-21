Alumni Management Software Market size to grow by USD 116.67 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in demand for efficient alumni network programs will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The alumni management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% between 2022 and 2027. The alumni management software market size is forecast to increase by USD 116.67 million, according to Technavio – Download a Sample Report

Companies : 15+, Including 360Alumni, Almabase Inc., Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Anthology Inc., Anubavam Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Blackbaud Inc., Coherendz India Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva LLC, Hivebrite, Insala Inc., OmniMagnet LLC, PeopleGrove Inc., PeoplePath GmbH, Raklet Inc., Regpack Inc., Saviance, TrueDialog Inc., and WildApricot Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (universities, schools and colleges, and educational foundations), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Alumni management software market – Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including – 360Alumni, Almabase Inc., Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Anthology Inc., Anubavam Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Blackbaud Inc., Coherendz India Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva LLC, Hivebrite, Insala Inc., OmniMagnet LLC, PeopleGrove Inc., PeoplePath GmbH, Raklet Inc., Regpack Inc., Saviance, TrueDialog Inc., and WildApricot Inc.

Key Driver- The rise in demand for efficient alumni network programs is a key factor driving market growth.

The rise in the integration of alumni management software with CRM is a major trend in the market. This system incorporates student interactions, from registration to relations with alumni. Meeting notifications are sent via email and SMS. The integration of CRM into the alumni software allows users to attract and retain supporters using their preferred method of communication. It also provides a clear picture of their links to schools. In addition, CRM integration helps to create precise campaigns, tailoring them with real-time data analysis. Hence, the rise in the integration of alumni management software with CRM is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- The availability of open-source alumni software is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The alumni management software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Alumni Management Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alumni management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the alumni management software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the alumni management software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alumni management software market companies

Alumni Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 116.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 360Alumni, Almabase Inc., Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Anthology Inc., Anubavam Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Blackbaud Inc., Coherendz India Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva LLC, Hivebrite, Insala Inc., OmniMagnet LLC, PeopleGrove Inc., PeoplePath GmbH, Raklet Inc., Regpack Inc., Saviance, TrueDialog Inc., and WildApricot Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

