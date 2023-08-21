Alumni Management Software Market size to grow by USD 116.67 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in demand for efficient alumni network programs will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The alumni management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% between 2022 and 2027. The alumni management software market size is forecast to increase by USD 116.67 million, according to Technavio – Download a Sample Report
Alumni Management Software Market Insights –
- Companies: 15+, Including 360Alumni, Almabase Inc., Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Anthology Inc., Anubavam Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Blackbaud Inc., Coherendz India Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva LLC, Hivebrite, Insala Inc., OmniMagnet LLC, PeopleGrove Inc., PeoplePath GmbH, Raklet Inc., Regpack Inc., Saviance, TrueDialog Inc., and WildApricot Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies
- Segments: deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (universities, schools and colleges, and educational foundations), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
Alumni management software market – Company Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including – 360Alumni, Almabase Inc., Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Anthology Inc., Anubavam Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Blackbaud Inc., Coherendz India Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva LLC, Hivebrite, Insala Inc., OmniMagnet LLC, PeopleGrove Inc., PeoplePath GmbH, Raklet Inc., Regpack Inc., Saviance, TrueDialog Inc., and WildApricot Inc.
Alumni Management Software Market – Market Dynamics
Key Driver- The rise in demand for efficient alumni network programs is a key factor driving market growth.
Major Trends
The rise in the integration of alumni management software with CRM is a major trend in the market. This system incorporates student interactions, from registration to relations with alumni. Meeting notifications are sent via email and SMS. The integration of CRM into the alumni software allows users to attract and retain supporters using their preferred method of communication. It also provides a clear picture of their links to schools. In addition, CRM integration helps to create precise campaigns, tailoring them with real-time data analysis. Hence, the rise in the integration of alumni management software with CRM is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges- The availability of open-source alumni software is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
The alumni management software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.
What are the key data covered in this Alumni Management Software Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the alumni management software market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the alumni management software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the alumni management software market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of alumni management software market companies
Alumni Management Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 116.67 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.5
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
360Alumni, Almabase Inc., Almashines Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Anthology Inc., Anubavam Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Blackbaud Inc., Coherendz India Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva LLC, Hivebrite, Insala Inc., OmniMagnet LLC, PeopleGrove Inc., PeoplePath GmbH, Raklet Inc., Regpack Inc., Saviance, TrueDialog Inc., and WildApricot Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Size
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
