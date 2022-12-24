Amazon Logistics Canada facilities win the City of London 2022 Diversity, Race Relations, and Inclusivity Award

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ – Two Amazon Logistics Canada delivery stations in London, Ontario, have received The City of London’s Municipal Council 2022 Diversity, Race Relations, and Inclusivity Award. The award celebrates Amazon’s inclusive and diverse culture, as well as the company’s commitment to the local community.

The award recognizes Amazon Canada’s ongoing commitment to celebrating cultural moments, such as Black History Month, International Women’s Day, Earth Month, Mental Health Month, Pride, Caribana, and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Amazon hosts events, internal and external awareness campaigns, and food exchanges for significant holidays, including Diwali and Eid. In addition, since Amazon launched the London-based delivery stations in 2021, local employees have participated in community events like Habitat for Humanity build days and the City of London Cleanup.

“We are honored to receive the Diversity, Race Relations, and Inclusivity Award from the City of London,” said Wayne Aspinall, the senior regional manager for Amazon Logistics Canada. “As members of the London community, this award recognizes Amazon’s culture of inclusion, which starts at the hiring stage and continues every time an employee comes to work.”

Amazon Canada makes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) a cornerstone of its workplace and community engagement. Employees are empowered to celebrate their unique backgrounds through the company’s 13 affinity groups, also known as employee resource groups, including the Black Employee Network, Amazon Women in Engineering, Glamazon (for the LGBTQIA+ community), and Indigenous at Amazon. These affinity groups support mentorship and advocacy, and celebrate diverse cultures, which brings Amazon employees together across businesses to innovate for customers and give back to their communities.

More information on Amazon Canada’s commitment to DEI can be found in the 2022 Amazon Canada economic impact report .

