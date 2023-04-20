Amazon Tops, Google Drops to 5th in LinkedIn Best Place to Work

Amazon has once again bagged the top spot on LinkedIn’s list of the best places to work, with Google dropping from the second to fifth position.

The online retailer has been recognized for its commitment to providing a positive work environment, competitive compensation, and career advancement opportunities. This year’s LinkedIn ranking of Top Companies, which is based on feedback from trusted sources, highlights the companies where employees feel most valued and supported. Amazon takes the top spot on the list, followed by Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and Alphabet.

The rankings take into account not only practical evaluations such as the percentage of laid-off employees but also cultural and soft skills, which indicate the likelihood of an employee remaining with a company.

In addition to meeting the requirement of having less than 10% workforce layoffs in the past year, other factors such as company stability, growth and learning opportunities, workplace equity, and strong company culture are increasingly important for job seekers who value organizations that share their values.

The list of eight factors includes the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country.

One of the factors contributing to Amazon’s success as a workplace is its company culture. The company believes in a customer-centric approach to business, and this mindset extends to its treatment of employees. Amazon places the highest priority on ensuring that its employees are happy, healthy, and engaged. This is evidenced by the company’s robust employee benefits, which include health insurance, retirement plans, and paid parental leave.

In addition to benefits, Amazon is known for its strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. The company places a high value on employee input, and actively seeks out feedback and ideas from employees at all levels. This approach has helped the company to build a culture of respect, collaboration, and innovation.

Another reason why Amazon is such a great place to work is the wide range of career opportunities available to employees. Amazon offers a variety of career paths, from entry-level roles to executive positions, in a variety of fields. The company also encourages employees to take advantage of training and development opportunities, so that they can continue to grow and advance in their careers.

Overall, Amazon’s culture of respect, collaboration, and innovation has earned it a well-deserved spot at the top of LinkedIn’s list of best places to work. The company’s commitment to employee happiness, health, and career growth has made it a standout employer in the United States, and a model for other companies to follow.

Others companies on the list were: AT&T, UnitedHealth Group, Apple, Thoughtworks, Kaiser Permanente, Boeing, Verizon, Comcast, Citi, Accenture, IBM, Lockheed Martin, GE, The Walt Disney Company, Northrop Grumman, UPS, FedEx, Dell Technologies, Edwards Lifescience, PwC, Mastercard, State Farm, Lowe’s Companies, Fidelity Investments, Intel, Oracle, Deutsche Telekom, Eli Lilly and Company, EY, Raytheon Technologies, Capital One, U.S. Bank, Ford Motor Company, PepsiCo, Tetra Pak, Bristol Myers, Squibb, Morgan Stanley, Medtronic, Delta Air Lines, CFGI, Siemens, Vitesco Technologies, Synchrony, Atlassian and Tata Consultancy Services.







