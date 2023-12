Americas Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023: Prices for Consumer and Business Post and Prepaid Plans

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Americas Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. Keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge.

The analyst has researched and collated prices for post- and prepaid smartphone price plans across the Americas region since 2010 and has been updating it every quarter since.

Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allow for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 400+ price plans covered.

Key information collected and provided in the excel spreadsheet include:

Name of operator

Effective/Verified Date

Type of customer (Consumer, Youth, Senior, etc)

Type of subscription (Postpaid/Prepaid, Hybrid)

Contract term for Postpaid plans(m-t-m, 6, 12, 18, 24 plans)

Validity for prepaid plans

Name of Plan

Cost in local currencies and Euro (inclusive and exclusive of tax)

Inclusive allowances such as Voice, IDD, SMS, MMS, Data, roaming VAS, others, a separate column for each of these)

Charges (per min, per SMS, per MMS, per 1 Mbyte of Data

Tax rate

Comments (these relate to the price plan and provide additional information such as add-on details)

In this continuously updated service – every quarter – based on a survey of providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.

The database also highlights key changes announced by operators since the previous update which are easily identifiable as marked in red.

Geographical coverage (mobile network operators) end of June 2023:

Argentina Claro

Argentina Movistar

Barbados Digicel

Bolivia Entel

Brazil Claro

Brazil Vivo

Brazil TIM

Canada Rogers

Chile Claro

Chile Movistar

Colombia Movistar

Colombia Claro

El Salvador Movistar

Guatemala Claro

Jamaica Digicel

Mexico Telcel

Paraguay Claro

Peru Claro

Peru Movistar

Trinidad Digicel

Uruguay Movistar

USA AT&T Wireless

AT&T Wireless USA Verizon

Verizon USA T-Mobile

Key highlights of the database include:

Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison

Each plan provides details such as the cost and allowances that come with it.

All the data is updated quarterly, and changes made are marked in red.

Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes

Researched by a multi-lingual team

Enquiry service provided by a tariff expert with 24 years of experience in telecoms pricing

Subscription includes

4 Updates per annum

Summary report with each update

FREE Enquiry Service

Who should subscribe to this service

Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries

Telecommunication operators

Software and equipment vendors

Consultancies

Investors, Venture Capital companies and Financial Institutions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AT&T Wireless

Claro

Digicel

Entel

Movistar

Rogers

T-Mobile USA

Telcel

TIM

Verizon

Vivo

