Ampace To Debut Jumbo-Power Series at the Hardware Fair, Leading the Next Era of Power Technology

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ampace, a world-renowned supplier of lithium batteries, will introduce its latest innovation, the Jumbo-Power (JP) series of cylindrical batteries, at the 37th China International Hardware Fair. Taking place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, the event, known as the ‘Hardware Fair,’ serves as a platform for industry-leaders to unveil their latest solutions, and Ampace is set to make a significant impact with its groundbreaking battery technology.

As a leader in the new energy sector, Ampace has remained committed to pioneering independent innovation. Its mission is rooted in delivering lithium battery solutions characterized by “ultimate safety, reliability, performance, and user experience,” driving the advancement of product strength.

With a focus on enhancing the user experience, Ampace has identified and addressed the performance bottlenecks in lithium batteries. Introducing the Jumbo-Power (JP) series, Ampace is ushering in a new era of energy solutions that balance ultra-high-rate performance and unwavering safety and stability.

The JP series integrates Ampace’s extensive R&D and manufacturing capabilities, incorporating multiple innovations across material and structural levels. The result is a comprehensive suite of enhancements encompassing high C-rate, increased capacity, and prolonged lifespan.

At the forefront of Ampace’s showcase is the “JP40 Cylindrical Lithium-ion Battery”, which leads the global market in mass production. This groundbreaking battery sets new benchmarks in encompassing high C-rate, increased capacity, and prolonged lifespan to a wide range of leading global power tool brands.

As Ampace prepares to unveil its lithium battery solutions for power tools at the upcoming fair, the company invites industry stakeholders to witness firsthand the transformative potential of the Jumbo-Power series. With each innovation, Ampace reaffirms its commitment to driving progress and reshaping the future of energy.

Ampace will showcase its cutting-edge lithium battery solutions for power tools at the upcoming hardware fair. Join the company on March 20th at booth T1-238 in Hall 1.2 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) to discover how Ampace’s innovative technology is transforming the industry. Product releases will also be featured on Ampace’s YouTube channel. Feel free to follow us for the latest updates and stay informed: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCADU3MFKVJQA4fl8xbMS7EA

