Ampace Unleashes Latest Power Station Andes 600 Pro

Setting a New Standard for Portable Power with Automotive-Grade Battery Cell Technology, Powered by the World’s Leading Battery Giants

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ampace Technology, a globally renowned innovative new energy technology company, is excited to announce the launch of its latest portable power station – the Ampace Andes 600 Pro. This revolutionary product encapsulates Ampace’s relentless pursuit for powerful performance, intelligent user experience, and human-centered design.

As a front-runner in the high-end lithium-ion battery sector, Ampace’s commitment to delivering eco-friendly energy solutions for an unparalleled user experience has been a key driver of its success. “The launch of the Andes 600 Pro represents a major step forward in Ampace’s mission to accelerate the global transition to new energy. By combining advanced battery technology with a user-friendly design, Ampace has created a portable power station that meets the diverse needs of today’s consumers,” said Alfonso Chen, Chief Marketing Officer of Ampace.

Advanced Battery Cell Powered by World Leading Battery Giants

As a joint venture between ATL and CATL, two leading names in the industry, Ampace inherits over 20 years of cutting-edge cell technology and innovation. With a customer base of over 35 million users in 29 countries across the world, Ampace has established itself as a trusted provider of green energy solutions. The company’s dedication to research and development is evident, with an investment of over $215.7 million in the past four years and a portfolio of more than 900 patents. Moreover, Ampace proudly houses Asia’s largest laboratory, a testament to its dedication to innovation and advancement in the field. Remarkably, the company has achieved an exceptionally low cell failure rate of less than 1ppb – only one in a billion cells experiencing any issues.

In recent years, Ampace has made significant strides in various sectors. In 2022, the company secured the top spot with a significant market share in the e-motorcycle battery market and boasted a remarkable 30% share in residential energy storage systems. Furthermore, as the global leader in drone battery supply, Ampace continues to demonstrate unmatched expertise and innovation.

Automotive-Grade Battery Cell Unleashes Reliable Power

The Andes 600 Pro, powered by automotive-grade battery cell technology, showcases the pinnacle of engineering expertise and sets a new benchmark for high-performance battery cells. Offering a remarkable 584Wh capacity and a life cycle of up to 2000 cycles[i], this power station guarantees a long-lasting and reliable power solution. It features nine output ports, including AC, DC, car socket, USB-C, and USB-A, catering to a wide range of user scenarios.

Ampace’s cutting-edge A-Boost fast charging technology offers unmatched charging speed and convenience. With the capability to support 550W grid charging, 200W solar charging, and 96W car charging, the Andes 600 Pro ensures efficient power replenishment.

Designed to withstand extreme environments, the Andes 600 Pro retains over 80% of its capacity even in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F), offering a reliable power supply in challenging conditions. Its utilization of Silicon Carbide (SiC), a cutting-edge third-generation semiconductor material, in conjunction with a Digital Signal Processor (DSP)-controlled high-frequency bidirectional Power Conversion System (PCS) technology, the inverter achieves an outstanding efficiency of up to 95%[ii].

Moreover, the performance of the Andes 600 Pro is elevated through the utilization of Ampace’s exclusive Multiple Tabs Winding (MTW) technology and the integration of state-of-the-art battery cells featuring the innovative LiFePO4 hybrid system. This system significantly increases the energy density of battery cells by 11.11%[iii] compared to other portable power stations equipped with LiFePO4 material.

Intelligent and User-Friendly Experience

The Andes 600 Pro is also equipped with the most advanced Battery Management System (BMS) developed by Ampace. This intelligent system optimizes battery usage efficiency, extends the lifespan of the battery cell by up to 50%, and identifies internal short-circuit risks within the battery cells.

To enhance the user experience, users can take advantage of the Ampace mobile app to effortlessly control the Andes 600 Pro. Through a simple Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection, users can monitor power levels, customize settings, customize ambient lights, and manage temperature.

Availability and Promotion

The Ampace Andes 600 Pro will be available in the US on Amazon Store and Ampace Website at 449 USD.

A special 20% discount will be available on Amazon with the code 20VFP648 on https://www.amazon.com/promocode/A2KIAN09UPORVS.

About Ampace Consumer Business Group

Ampace Technology is a globally renowned innovative new energy technology company that is steadfastly dedicated to providing cutting-edge green energy solutions to over 35 million users across 29 countries, delivering an exceptional and transformative experience. With a strong commitment to the environment and sustainability, our mission is to empower the global transition to green energy, ultimately enabling a better and more sustainable future.



As a joint venture between ATL and CATL, leading consumer-grade lithium-ion battery manufacturer and global pioneer in new energy innovation, Ampace inherits over 20 years of cutting-edge cell technology in the lithium-ion battery industry. With a portfolio of over 900 patents and active involvement in the formulation of 76 industry standards, Ampace has invested over $215.7 million in research and development in the past four years. Our focus is on providing the latest consumer-oriented energy solutions worldwide, empowering the adoption of a green lifestyle.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://ampacepower.com/

[i] The 2000 cycle count is an experimental value calculated under the premise of correct usage and in a room temperature environment (25℃±2℃). Actual usage may vary. [ii] Individual inverter testing results at normal temperature (25°C-45°C). [iii] This data represents internal laboratory calculations. The energy (Wh) of the cells was measured through standard charging and discharging processes at 25°C ± 2°C, and the weight energy density was obtained by dividing it by the weight.

