Amsted Automotive Group to Feature Advanced Clutches and Propulsion Systems at JSAE Automotive Engineering Exposition 2023 Yokohama

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “What technologies will make people and the world happy?” This question is asked within the theme of Automotive Engineering Exposition 2023 Yokohama, and there many possible answers–sustainability, decarbonization, and efficient electric vehicles, for example— and all require a global response. Therefore, the importance of the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan (JSAE) event cannot be understated. The show is considered Japan’s largest gathering of engineers and researchers from all over the world, and unites many industries under one roof, including automotive, logistics and transportation, and electronics, to address the issues facing the automotive world now and in the future. Leading the next-generation solutions for electrified propulsion is Amsted Automotive Group (Amsted), which returns to the prestigious conference this year.

Automotive Engineering Exposition 2023 Yokohama—taking place at the Pacifico Yokohama Convention Center in Japan on May 24-26, 2023—is expected to draw more than 500 exhibitors and have over 1,100 booths. Amsted will be in Booth #85 and will offer attendees a closer look at its revolutionary torque management and propulsion system technologies.

The Amsted booth will also contain a visual presentation detailing the evolution of its advanced clutch technologies and their first-production applications, from the Controllable Mechanical Diode (CMD) and Mechanical Diode (MD) to the benefits of the Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) and Electro-Mechanical E-Axle Disconnect that improve the efficiency and range of electric all-wheel drive vehicles and have been in production vehicles since 2021.

A 10-speed automatic transmission with Amsted clutch technology will also be on display. The transmission is currently in a prominent Japanese automotive manufacturer’s production vehicle and features Amsted CMD technology. This includes a forward direction one-way clutch for seamless shifts between First and Second gears, and controllable reverse direction clutch for engine braking and Reverse gear. This reduces drag and friction, and also reduces packaging space and mass.

Amsted’s global business units provide expertise in product, process, and manufacture, resulting in unmatched innovation and performance. For further information about its Novel Multi-Functional Clutch Technology for Seamless EV Driveline Disconnect and Improved Efficiency, a white paper is available for download at AmstedAuto.com.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group’s integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

