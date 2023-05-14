Anambra ICT Agency Partners SEE to Drive Digital Transformation in Project Management – TechEconomy

The Anambra State ICT Agency recently hosted representatives the State Strategy Execution and Evaluation (SEE).

The purpose of the visit was to acquaint the agency of their role in the State, which is to monitor ongoing State projects and evaluate finished ones.

During the visit, George Utonwa who represented the director SEE, Mr. Emma Onyiliofor, stated that SEE is set up to collaborate with stakeholders in local communities, as well as Anambra State Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure successful project executions.

He also disclosed that they are open to alternative ways they might enable the ICT Agency, like other MDAs, to fulfill its mandate of technological advancement and development in the State.

In response, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata (CFA), the MD/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, informed the SEE team that the Agency is open and welcoming to partnerships that promote the accomplishment of its primary vision of “Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere”. CFA however emphasized that project management will become more effective and efficient with the incorporation of technology, allowing SEE to monitor and assess projects in real-time, make data-driven decisions, and provide superior services to the people of Anambra State.

CFA also offered a variety of ways that SEE, with assistance from the ICT Agency, could live up to the expectations of the State Governor in carrying out their mandate.

He suggested that a dashboard be developed for the purpose of making updates available, and where MDAs can publish details about completed projects and highlight the advancement of ongoing initiatives.

He added that the ICT Agency is also willing to increase their capacity in the areas of file management for better service delivery and hold meetings at any time using contemporary collaborative tools such as those offered by Microsoft Office 365 which have been made available by the Anambra State Government.

CFA noted that the transition from manual to digital processes will enhance transparency and accountability as well as significantly launch the state further toward an E-Governance where Ndi Anambra will have full access to the government.

Mr. Utonwa expressed his gratitude for the ICT Boss’s comments regarding tools SEE could use for more efficient and enhanced service delivery in the state adding that the SEE Boss, Mr. Emma Onyiliofor would be more than glad to explore these possibilities.

The Anambra State ICT Agency and the State Strategy Execution and Evaluation team have therefore decided to collaborate to improve project management and monitoring in the State. The partnership promises to bring about innovation with quality project execution and delivery, making Anambra State a shining model of digital transformation.







