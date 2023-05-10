ANSG Partners with NITDA on Digital Transformation in Education – TechEconomy

The Anambra State ICT Agency, through the support of Governor Soludo, recently concluded the supervision of equipment deployment for the digitization of Community Secondary School, Isuofia into a state-of-the-art digital learning center.

This digital stride which is a testament of Governor Soludo’s dedication towards ensuring a digitally transformed Anambra State, was made possible in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Thanks to NITDA’s Digital Economy Empowerment Project, students at Community Secondary School, Isuofia, now have access to modern technology, bridging the digital divide and providing equal opportunities for all students to access quality education, regardless of their background.

With the establishment of the digital center, students of Community Secondary School Isuofia now have access to modern technology, which is enhancing digital learning as well as providing a springboard to enable them thrive in the trending and dynamic digital space.

A solar powered inverter system for uninterrupted power supply, a complete projector set, contemporary desktop computers with accompanying peripherals such as printers and UPSs, binding machine, as well as a variety of necessary cables and accessories, were all part of the project.

The Anambra State ICT Agency on its part and in its oversight function for the State Government, ensured that every piece of equipment was installed following best practices and that the e-learning software conforms to the State’s expected and highest set standards of operation.

Governor Soludo is proud of this pilot transformational project in Anambra State’s education sector.

He calls on more investors to partner with the State Government through the Anambra ICT Agency to bring about the much-needed digital transformation in other schools in the State.

The State Government remains committed to achieving its goal of a digitally transformed state, and partnerships like this will go a long way in achieving this goal.







