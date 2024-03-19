Apollo GraphQL to join Cloud Native Computing Foundation Membership as Silver Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Apollo GraphQL, the creator of GraphQL Federation, today announced its membership with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a Silver member. This strategic alliance reinforces Apollo GraphQL’s commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing API efficiency, and promoting the importance of GraphQL in platform engineering.

Platform engineering has emerged as one of the top strategic trends for 2024,[1] for which the CNCF recently issued a set of recommendations and a maturity model defining it. Apollo GraphQL helps API platform teams apply these recommendations to the API layer with Apollo GraphOS, its flagship product. Rather than delivering APIs as a barrage of new endpoints to manage, the Apollo GraphOS platform empowers teams to use GraphQL to build an API composition layer called a ‘supergraph’. This supergraph enables backend teams to connect APIs, and then makes them available to client teams via a single endpoint. Apollo GraphQL now offers a vision to significantly increase developer velocity using a supergraph in its new white paper, “Platform Engineering for APIs: Using GraphQL to Drive Developer Efficiency.”

This approach introduces a self-service, self-documenting system, departing from traditional methods of building experience APIs or backends-for-frontends. It enables client teams to use a declarative query language to fetch the required data for their apps, reducing the cognitive load on product engineering teams. A supergraph also provides a scalable composition layer for backend teams, providing an architecture that can support any number of client applications. Using Apollo GraphOS, platform teams gain the tools to secure, scale, and operationalize a supergraph across any number of teams and applications.

Apollo GraphQL also recently launched a better workflow for backend teams to contribute to the graph with schema proposals – a new centralized change management workflow that streamlines the process of proposing, reviewing, and approving schema changes to a supergraph.

“Platforms are transforming every layer of the stack and the supergraph provides the next chapter of the story — it’s the architecture of choice for combining services and APIs into coherent, integrated application experiences using GraphQL,” said Matt DeBergalis, CTO and co-founder at Apollo GraphQL. “Joining the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is an important milestone forward for Apollo GraphQL to bring GraphQL into an ecosystem focused on building and shaping the future of cloud-native composable platforms.”

See what customers are talking about

Apollo GraphQL will be a sponsor and exhibit at the eminent KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024 , the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship conference that gathers adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities. Visitors to Apollo GraphQL’s booth will see the platform that enables API platform teams, such as MLB and Intuit , connect their APIs and deliver a self-service graph that can power any number of applications. Visitors will be able to have one-on-one conversations with the Apollo GraphQL team and will also be eligible to win great prizes.

Resources

About Apollo GraphQL

Apollo GraphQL helps developers help the world by providing a better API platform across teams. Apollo’s open-source software is downloaded 25M times per month and its commercial GraphQL technologies power the most innovative brands today. Teams at Netflix, Snap, and the New York Times ship personalized, omnichannel experiences faster with a supergraph – a self-service GraphQL platform that spans any number of backend services. Serving over 5T requests in 2023, the Apollo GraphOS platform simplifies API development with workflows and infrastructure to build, test, and ship supergraphs at any scale. Based in San Francisco, Apollo is backed by Insight Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Matrix Partners, and Trinity Ventures. Learn more at: https://www.apollographql.com .

Contact

Jennifer Tyrseck

communications@apollographql.com

(203) 614-9530

Gartner, Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2024: Platform Engineering , By Bill Blosen , October 16, 2023 .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-graphql-to-join-cloud-native-computing-foundation-membership-as-silver-sponsor-302091953.html

SOURCE Apollo GraphQL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

