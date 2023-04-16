Appian Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Ecosystem to Enhance the Digital Experience for Australian Insurers

SYDNEY, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) has announced it joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a new solution partner alongside Accenture. The new partnership means the Appian Platform is now directly integrated with Guidewire Cloud APIs and the Jutro Digital Platform.

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 160 solution partners providing over 170 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners deliver integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products to help drive business value and innovation for Australian insurers.

Appian has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect with its long-term consulting, implementation and managed services partner, Accenture, in order to leverage the company’s established industry experience working with insurers to grow profitably through product innovation, enhanced customer interaction and reduced costs.

“We are excited to be working with Appian to combine the power of Guidewire Cloud with the speed and agility of the Appian Platform for process automation,” said Stacy Pence, Managing Director, Accenture. “The speed and flexibility of the Appian Platform perfectly complements Guidewire’s cloud-first strategy. Working together, Appian and Accenture will create new digital experiences and new process automation value for insurers.”

Working with Appian and Guidewire, insurers will be able to rapidly create and manage compelling cloud-based digital experiences for an ever-changing market and business landscape.

Appian’s Customer and Agent portals integrate directly with the Guidewire Suite, enhancing collaboration on customer, policy and claims processing and allowing insurance organisations to automate their processes end-to-end.

The initial integration with Guidewire InsuranceSuite will focus on providing a unified desktop for commercial lines underwriters. All Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

“The Appian Platform empowers insurers to accelerate their business by discovering, designing, and automating complex insurance processes across systems and teams to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction,” said Luke Thomas, Area Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan at Appian. “We’re excited that our integration with Guidewire will accelerate cloud transformation and improved automation capabilities for Australian insurers.”

Appian’s integration with Guidewire is part of a suite of solutions that work together to help insurers rapidly modernise their insurance process. To learn more, visit appian.com/insurance.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit www.appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054449/Appian_and_Guidewire_Partnership_Announcement.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948800/Appian_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/appian-joins-guidewire-partnerconnect-solution-ecosystem-to-enhance-the-digital-experience-for-australian-insurers-301797750.html

SOURCE Appian