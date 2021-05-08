Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) – Space Gray (Latest Model) Z11B000E3



Price: $1,417.93

(as of May 08,2021 12:56:51 UTC – Details)





The Apple M1 chip redefines the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Featuring an 8-core CPU that flies through complex workflows in photography, coding, video editing, and more. Incredible 8-core GPU that crushes graphics-intensive tasks and enables super-smooth gaming. An advanced 16-core Neural Engine for more machine learning power in your favorite apps. Superfast unified memory for fluid performance. And the longest-ever battery life in a Mac at up to 20 hours. It’s Apple’s most popular pro notebook. Way more performance and way more pro.

