Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38MM) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (Renewed)



Price: $199.00

(as of May 09,2021 20:58:35 UTC – Details)





Apple Watch connects to your iPhone via Bluetooth 4.2 and displays notifications, apps, and more on its 1.3″ Display. It can also connect directly to the Internet thanks to 3G and 4G LTE cellular compatibility and 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi. The internal battery lasts for up to 18 hours of normal use and is recharged with an included inductive Magnetic charger.

Activity and heart rate monitoring

Displays notifications and runs apps

Water resistant to 164′, Apple watch OS 4.0





