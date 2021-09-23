Apple’s child abuse detection software may be vulnerable to attack

Apple has plans to detect images of child sexual abuse on some of its devices Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images

Apple’s soon-to-be-launched algorithm to detect images of child sexual abuse on iPhones and iPads may incorrectly flag people as being in possession of illegal images, warn researchers.

NeuralHash will be launched in the US with an update to iOS and iPadOS later this year. The tool will compare a hash – a unique string of characters created by an algorithm – of every image uploaded to the cloud with a database of hashes for known images …