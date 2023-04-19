Aptitude Software and FIIT Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership to Serve Finance and Insurance Industries

FIIT Consulting Joins Forces with Aptitude Software for Comprehensive Financial Services Solutions: The strategic partnership leverages FIIT Consulting’s expertise in Aptitude Software technology consulting to deliver exceptional end-to-end solutions for the Insurance and Finance industries.

WROCLAW, Poland, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Aptitude Software and FIIT Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership to Serve Finance and Insurance Industries

FIIT Consulting is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Aptitude Software, a global provider of financial management software solutions. This partnership is a significant milestone for FIIT Consulting, as it recognizes the company’s expertise and knowledge in Aptitude Software technology consulting services for the Insurance and Finance industries.

Through this partnership, both companies will be able to leverage their strengths to better serve their customers by providing exceptional end-to-end solutions.

FIIT Consulting will use its extensive experience and expertise to ensure that clients receive the best possible support and guidance throughout the implementation process, from initial business analysis to testing and support.

Aptitude Software and its clients will benefit from access to a larger pool of resources, enabling them to deliver on time and on budget. FIIT Consulting’s involvement at an early stage of these initiatives will ensure that clients receive the best possible outcomes.

Finally, as a partner, FIIT Consulting will be closer to the product lifecycle, providing candid feedback and suggestions for improvements directly to the product team, while also gaining an inside view of the product roadmap. This will further enhance FIIT Consulting’s ability to offer innovative solutions to clients.

“I am delighted to announce our partnership with FIIT Consulting. As an Aptitude Software strategic partner, FIIT Consulting will work closely with us to provide exceptional solutions to our mutual clients in the finance and insurance industries. FIIT Consulting’s expertise in Aptitude Software technology consulting services and their proven ability to deliver successful outcomes will help our clients to streamline their financial processes, reduce operational costs, and achieve their strategic goals. We are looking forward to a productive partnership with FIIT Consulting,” said Ruth Bickerton, VP Global Strategic Alliances at Aptitude Software.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aptitude Software,” said Olivier Homps, President & Chairman of the board at FIIT Consulting. “This partnership represents a significant opportunity for us to expand our offerings and exposure to clients while leveraging the strengths of a world-class financial management solutions provider. We look forward to working closely with Aptitude Software to deliver exceptional end-to-end solutions for our clients.”

The partnership between FIIT Consulting and Aptitude Software promises to deliver innovative solutions to the Insurance and Finance industries, providing clients with unparalleled access to expertise and resources.

FIIT Consulting is a leading provider of financial consulting services for banking and insurance organisations. The company’s primary focus is on finance transformation and digitalisation, providing expert guidance and solutions to help clients optimize their financial operations and drive growth. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing financial institutions, FIIT Consulting offers a range of services to support clients in achieving their strategic goals.

For more information, visit www.fiit-consulting.com

About Aptitude Software

Aptitude Software delivers software solutions that equip organizations to drive efficiency, empower teams and unlock growth potential. Aptitude’s open, flexible, modular finance digitalization and subscription management solutions allow businesses to do more with less today while helping them reimagine how they operate, perform and scale in the future.

Visit https://www.aptitudesoftware.com

Pull Quote

Olivier Homps, President, FIIT Consulting remarked “This partnership represents a significant opportunity for us to expand our offerings and exposure to clients while leveraging the strengths of a world-class financial management solutions provider.”

Media Contact

Olivier Homps, FIIT Consulting, 48 669126575, olivier_homps@fiit-consulting.com, www.fiit-consulting.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE FIIT Consulting