Aqua Bridge Group and Enertech launch Aqua Bridge Kuwait at COP28, in boost for local food systems and fisheries

Joint venture poised to decarbonize Kuwait’s food supply chains, reinforce resource resilience of aquaculture and fisheries sectors

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aqua Bridge Group, a global leader in aquaculture development, and Enertech, the Kuwait-based innovator, investor, and developer of end-to-end sustainable solutions, today announced the launch of Aqua Bridge Kuwait on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, UAE.

The joint venture aims to decarbonize Kuwait’s food supply chains, reduce reliance on imports and fortify its aquaculture and fisheries sectors, in line with the state’s national food security objectives, which seeks to build a sustainable agri-food system that is equipped to cope with global economic shocks and disruptions.

With more than 90 percent of Kuwait’s food supply reliant on imports amid rising shipping costs, and much of the local food supply dependent on its fisheries, enhancing food systems capabilities presents a critical sustainable development challenge for the country of 4.4 million people.

Aqua Bridge Kuwait is primed to address this challenge head-on by leveraging Aqua Bridge Group’s extensive international expertise in aquaculture projects, paired with Enertech’s innovative agricultural solutions.

The joint venture will focus on projects that not only strengthen local food production in Kuwait but also significantly reduce the carbon footprint of food supply chains, with a special emphasis on the burgeoning seafood industry.

Mohammad Tabish, CEO of Aqua Bridge Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Aqua Bridge Kuwait is more than a joint venture; it is a commitment to sustainability and resilience. We are excited to join hands with Enertech Holding to lead the development of the aquaculture sector in Kuwait, addressing global challenges in line with the critical climate dialogues hosted at COP28 on environmental stewardship.”

Abdullah Al Mutairi, CEO of EnerTech, said, “Building a resilient food-water-energy resource nexus requires urgent and innovative action. To do this, we must develop solutions that bridge the interlinked challenges of climate change, population growth, and food insecurity.

“Our partnership with Aqua Bridge Group marks a vital step in building robust food systems by enhancing local food production in Kuwait, in line with the ambitions of Kuwait Vision 2040 to boost sustainable development efforts.

Al Mutairi added: “EnerTech’s collaboration with Aqua Bridge aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of our food supply chains and systems, while meeting the increasing regional demand for a sustainable source of seafood.”

Enertech is at the forefront of promoting sustainable food security solutions and advanced sustainable agricultural practices. In alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2 to end hunger, and in full support of Kuwait’s Vision 2040, Enertech is committed to fostering global collaboration and knowledge sharing to develop in-country solutions to food security challenges.

About EnerTech

EnerTech Holding Company is a Kuwaiti-sovereign owned investor and developer in the clean energy and sustainable infrastructure sector. Serving as an originator, investor, and developer of sustainable infrastructure projects, EnerTech’s primary focus encompasses four domains: energy and water, recycling and waste management, sustainable agriculture and food security, and clean technology investments. With an extensive project portfolio, EnerTech is actively involved in projects across Latin America, Africa, the GCC, and South Asia. www.enertech.com.kw

About Aqua Bridge Group

Aqua Bridge Group is a trailblazer in the aquaculture industry, operating across six countries with a steadfast commitment to Sustainability, Food Security, and Carbon Offset. With unparalleled revenue growth and a robust portfolio of ongoing projects, Aqua Bridge stands poised to lead the global aquaculture market. For more information, visit www.aquabridge.ae

