Aquasana Earns Seventh Consecutive Eco-Excellence Award for Best Water Filtration System

New Clean Water Machine countertop filter recognized by prestigious family-focused awards as Aquasana survey finds parents across America more concerned about drinking water quality than ever

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Aquasana, maker of award-winning water filtration products for the home and on-the-go, has been named a 2022 Eco-Excellence Awards™ winner by b/well magazine for the seventh year in a row. As concerns over drinking water quality and contaminants continue to rise across the country, especially among parents, Aquasana’s new Clean Water Machine was recognized for its innovative design, significant role in reducing plastic waste, and ability to instantly produce clean, filtered water at the push of a button – no installation needed. To celebrate the company’s seventh annual Eco-Excellence Award, Aquasana will be giving away seven Clean Water Machines over the next seven days on Instagram.

The Eco-Excellence Awards is a family-focused program that recognizes exceptionalism in sustainability and wellness. “As a company that’s dedicated to improving the health and wellness of families in their homes, we’re incredibly honored to be recognized by the Eco-Excellence Awards for the seventh year in a row,” said Derek Mellencamp, general manager at Aquasana. “This year’s award feels especially timely, as we know that drinking water quality, and water filtration in particular, are increasingly important to parents across the country.”

According to Aquasana’s fourth annual national Water Quality Survey, nearly nine in 10 parents in America (88%) filter their drinking water at home, a significant increase from 78% in 2020 and 81% in 2021. The survey, which polled 2,246 U.S. adults in March 2022, also found that parent respondents were 62% more likely to say they are concerned about the quality of the unfiltered tap water in their homes, compared to non-parent respondents, a 34% increase from 2021. They were also 45% more likely to agree it’s necessary to filter the tap water in their homes. The vast majority (85%) of parents surveyed said having a child has made them more concerned about water contamination issues.

In addition to wellness, sustainability is also top of mind for families in this country. In fact, of those surveyed, parents were 79% more likely to use a water filter at home because it’s environmentally friendly, compared to non-parents. What’s more, parent respondents were also 50% more likely to say they always or often seek out products to purchase because they are sustainable for the environment.

Available starting at $199.99, Aquasana’s sleek new countertop system uses electricity to instantly filter 77 contaminants, including lead, PFOA/PFOS, pharmaceuticals, microplastics and more, with no installation required. Simply plug it in and push a button to remove 15 times more contaminants than the leading pitcher filter, five times faster, without having to wait for the dreaded pitcher drip. Designed for maximum contaminant reduction and sustainability, each replaceable cartridge lasts six months and filters the equivalent of more than 2,200 plastic water bottles.

“Aquasana is committed to helping provide families with fast and easy access to healthy drinking water at home,” said Mellencamp. “The new Clean Water Machine makes it easier than ever to transform ordinary tap water into clean, great-tasting water in virtually any room with an electrical outlet, while also helping to significantly reduce plastic waste. No need to be next to a sink or a refrigerator, and no installation required.”

To learn more about the new Clean Water Machine and more survey results from Aquasana’s fourth annual Water Quality Survey, visit aquasana.com. Visit @Aquasana on Instagram, starting today, for the chance to win a Clean Water Machine.

About Aquasana

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy, and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana’s family of award-winning premium water filters – including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under sink and countertop filters, reverse osmosis systems and portable filter bottles – provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go.

