Arcadia elevates Paul Mulé to Chief Financial Officer, strengthening executive leadership team

DENVER, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Arcadia, a global utility data and community solar platform, is pleased to announce the promotion of Paul Mulé to the position of Chief Financial Officer. In this vital role, Mr. Mulé has also joined the company’s executive leadership team.

Approaching 20 years of experience, including 4 years with Arcadia, Mulé brings a comprehensive background in finance, accounting, M&A and capital markets, including a proven track record of facilitating public offerings of over 150 companies in his time at J.P. Morgan. Mulé will lead Arcadia’s global finance and accounting organizations, including strategic finance, FP&A, corporate development, IT, investor relations and corporate sustainability. He will report directly to Kiran Bhatraju, Founder and CEO of Arcadia.

“Paul has been an indispensable part of the senior leadership team at Arcadia for the past few years, and I’m thrilled to have him as our CFO,” said Bhatraju. “His unique blend of expertise across various industry sectors, and both public and private financing efforts — combined with his exemplary leadership — will be invaluable to our company.”

Prior to becoming CFO, Mulé made significant contributions to Arcadia as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance & Corporate Development. Before joining Arcadia, he spent 15 years in J.P. Morgan’s Investment Banking division, with a focus on the technology, media, and communications sectors. Mulé’s extensive experience includes advising venture, financial sponsor, and corporate clients on raising both debt and equity in private and public markets. He earned a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mulé’s transition to the CFO role coincides with Arcadia’s recent recognition as one of America’s Top GreenTech Companies according to TIME and Statista, as the company continues to scale its comprehensive data platform and industry-leading community solar program.

About Arcadia

Arcadia is a climate technology company connecting the clean energy future. Our data platform unlocks global energy data for businesses, powering solutions to drive electrification and decarbonization. Founded in 2014 on the belief that everyone deserves access to clean energy, Arcadia also manages the nation’s leading community solar program. Learn more at arcadia.com.

Media Contact: Chris Phillbrook, chris.phillbrook@arcadia.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadia-elevates-paul-mule-to-chief-financial-officer-strengthening-executive-leadership-team-302092078.html

SOURCE Arcadia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

