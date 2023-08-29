ARCTECH CELEBRATES THIRD ANNIVERSARY SINCE IPO WITH A GLOBAL VISION

KUNSHAN, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arctech, the world’s leading solar tracking, racking, and BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) solutions provider, is proud to mark its third anniversary since going public on China’s Nasdaq-style STAR market on August 28, 2020. This significant milestone showcases Arctech’s remarkable growth and solidifies its position as a global leader in the renewable energy industry.

Since its IPO, Arctech has experienced extraordinary success, supplying over 50GW of solar tracking and racking systems to nearly 1,500 PV (Photovoltaic) plants across 40 countries. The company’s advanced solutions have contributed to the expansion of clean and sustainable energy generation around the world, making a substantial impact on the fight against climate change.

Arctech’s dedication to innovation, technological excellence, and customer satisfaction has been instrumental in its achievements. With a diversified workforce of over 1,300 skilled employees, the company has established a strong global presence. Arctech’s local offices are strategically located in key markets such as China, Japan, India, the United States, Spain, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, and Argentina among others. These localized operations enable Arctech to provide personalized support, maintain strong relationships with customers, and ensure the seamless execution of projects.

“Reaching this significant milestone is a testament to Arctech’s unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the renewable energy landscape,” said Mr. Cai Hao, President of Arctech. “Since our listing on the STAR market, we have experienced tremendous growth and have made significant contributions to the global solar industry. We are grateful to our clients, partners, and employees for their unwavering support and trust in our capabilities.”

Arctech’s solar tracking and racking systems (SkyLine, SkySmart and SkyWings Series) are recognized for their superior design, robustness, and reliability, enabling optimal energy generation and enhanced efficiency for solar power plants.

Arctech’s localization strategy encompasses all aspects of its operations, from manufacturing to after-sales support. By prioritizing local market understanding, collaboration, and customer satisfaction, Arctech aims to strengthen its global presence while delivering optimized solar tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions that meet the unique needs of customers in different regions. The company has also been deepening its localization strategy throughout the entire product life cycle, from manufacturing to after-sales support. The company recognizes the importance of understanding and meeting the specific needs of local markets and customers in order to provide the highest level of service and support.

In line with this strategy, Arctech has strategically established manufacturing facilities in key regions, including China, India, and planning forward in other regions in the world. By manufacturing products locally, Arctech can ensure efficient supply chain management, reduce delivery times, and comply with local regulations and quality standards. This localization approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also strengthens the company’s responsiveness to the unique requirements of different markets.

Arctech’s commitment to localization extends beyond manufacturing. The company has made significant investments in establishing local service centers and after-sales support networks in various countries. These centers are staffed by highly trained technical experts who provide prompt assistance, maintenance, and troubleshooting services to customers.

Arctech’s remarkable achievements in its three years as a publicly listed company have garnered international recognition. The company has received numerous industry accolades, including the “Global Innovation Technology Award 2022” and “Top Solar PV Brands in the World” award by PVBL. These accolades validate Arctech’s commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of the rapidly growing solar industry.

SOURCE Arctech

