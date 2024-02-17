Argentina Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook, 2019-2023 and 2024-2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Argentina Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Loyalty market in Argentina is expected to grow by 11.8% on an annual basis to reach US$1.50 billion in 2024.



In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.2% during 2024-2028. The loyalty market in the country will increase from US$1.34 billion in 2023 to reach US$2.21 billion by 2028.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope



Argentina Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

  • Ecommerce Spend
  • POS Spend

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Argentina

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

  • Points programs
  • Tier-based programs
  • Mission-driven programs
  • Spend-based programs
  • Gaming programs
  • Free perks programs
  • Subscription programs
  • Community programs
  • Refer a friend program
  • Paid programs
  • Cashback programs

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Seller Driven
  • Payment Instrument Driven
  • Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

  • Free
  • Free + Premium
  • Premium

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

  • Analytics and AI Driven
  • Management Platform

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

  • In House
  • Third Party Vendor

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

  • Software
  • Services

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aiq8h9

