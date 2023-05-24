Armatec Global Appoints Former UN Ambassador Libran N. Cabactulan as Chair of the Advisory Board

Armatec Global, an innovative provider of advanced technology solutions for the defence, critical infrastructure, and private and public sectors, is proud to announce the appointment of former United Nations Ambassador Libran N Cabactulan as the Chair of its Advisory Board. Ambassador Cabactulan brings a wealth of experience, global insights, and diplomatic expertise to Armatec Global, further strengthening the company’s strategic vision and global presence.

SYDNEY, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Armatec Global, an innovative provider of advanced technology solutions for the defence, critical infrastructure, and private and public sectors, is proud to announce the appointment of former United Nations Ambassador Libran N Cabactulan as the Chair of its Advisory Board. Ambassador Cabactulan brings a wealth of experience, global insights, and diplomatic expertise to Armatec Global, further strengthening the company’s strategic vision and global presence.

Ambassador Cabactulan is a distinguished diplomat with a notable career spanning more than three decades in public service. He has a comprehensive background in international relations, policy formulation, and consensus-building. In addition to his significant role as the President of the 2010 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference, Ambassador Cabactulan led the Group of 77 (G77) developing countries and China in negotiations on economic and related issues at the General Assembly, the Economic and Social Council, the Commission on Sustainable Development, the Population Commission, the United Nations Children’s Fund, and the United Nations Development Programme. His leadership during these negotiations demonstrates his strategic acumen and deep commitment to fostering sustainable development and global cooperation.

“Ambassador Cabactulan’s distinguished diplomatic career, his leadership at the NPT Review Conference, and his profound understanding of international relations and security make him the ideal leader for our Advisory Board,” said Roanne Monte, CEO of Armatec Global. “His guidance will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape and align our innovations with global peace and security.”As Chair of the Advisory Board, Ambassador Cabactulan will provide strategic counsel, guide policy engagement, and ensure that Armatec Global’s activities align with international best practices and standards. His unique experience will support Armatec Global’s mission to design, develop, and deliver state-of-the-art defence and security solutions to clients worldwide.

“I am excited to join Armatec Global and contribute my insights from years of diplomatic work,” Ambassador Cabactulan said. “I firmly believe in the importance of aligning technological advancements in the defence sector with principles of peace and security. I look forward to helping Armatec achieve its strategic goals while maintaining a strong focus on ethical standards and international cooperation.”

Ambassador Cabactulan’s appointment takes effect immediately, and the team at Armatec Global is eager to welcome his invaluable insights and unique perspective to the table.For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact: media@armatecglobal.com. For Ambassador Cabactulan’s bio: https://armatecglobal.com/ambassador-libran-n-cabactulan/

About Armatec Global

Armatec Global is an innovative provider of cyber and physical threat intelligence solutions serving the defence, critical infrastructure, and public and private sectors. We employ cutting-edge technology and strategic expertise to safeguard assets, mitigate risks, and enable our clients to navigate the complex landscape of today’s security threats. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive solutions that bolster security and resilience in a rapidly evolving world. For more information, please visit http://www.armatecglobal.com

Media Contact

Triza Monte, Armatec Global, 61 410-696-231, media@armatecglobal.com

Sy Lagaaia, Armatec Global, 410-696-231, media@armatecglobal.com

SOURCE Armatec Global

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

