Artificial intelligence (AI) market 2023-2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market size is estimated to grow by USD 125.3 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.26% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 56%.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market – Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Artificial intelligence (AI) market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Artificial intelligence (AI) market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (software, hardware, and services), end-user (retail, banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. AI software enables developers to create intelligent applications and enhance existing applications with machine learning. It also helps improve employee experience and provide workers with efficient, automated solutions to do manual jobs. Such benefits are increasing the dependence on AI software among end-users, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market.

North America is estimated to contribute 56% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increased investments in AI technologies by large and small enterprises in the retail and e-commerce sector is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increase in technological advances, the rise in the number of connected devices, and the growth in the IoT device market are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the prevention of fraud and malicious attacks.

and malicious attacks. The rising incidences of fraud and malicious attacks have compelled adopt AT technologies to combat them effectively.

and malicious attacks have compelled adopt AT technologies to combat them effectively. The use of AI technologies in cybertechnology solutions helps organizations secure their users’ data against digital security threats.

AI predicts cyberattacks by tracking cyber threats through cybersecurity analytics. It uses Big Data to create predictive analyses of how and when cyberattacks will occur.

Many such benefits are increasing the use of AI in cybersecurity applications, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of narrow AI is the key trend in the market.

Narrow AI enables the implementation of AI technologies to establish a system to replicate human intelligence for a dedicated purpose.

Siri is one example of narrow AI. It has been designed by Apple for use in its iPhones/iPads for some specific tasks, such as setting up reminders or answering simple questions.

Another example for narrow AI is IBM’s Watson supercomputer. It became famous for winning against a human contestant in the game show Jeopardy.

supercomputer. It became famous for winning against a human contestant in the game show Jeopardy. The scope of narrow AI is expected to expand and be implemented on a wide range of problems in years to come.

This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The shortage of AI experts is the key challenge in the market.

Finding AI experts is difficult as there is a big competition among the top technology companies to hire the best talent.

In addition, most companies lack the expertise that is needed to handle AI systems effectively.

This is resulting in the lower adoption of AI in some of the major sectors, which is hindering the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this artificial intelligence (AI) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the artificial intelligence (AI) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) market vendors

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 125.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Argo AI LLC, Baidu Inc., China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd., CognitiveScale, DataDirect Networks Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global artificial intelligence (AI) market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global artificial intelligence (AI) market 2017 – 2021 (USD billion)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 (USD billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hardware – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hardware – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hardware – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Services – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Services – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component (USD billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Retail – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Retail – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Retail – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Banking – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Banking – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Banking – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Banking – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Banking – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Manufacturing – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Manufacturing – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Manufacturing – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Healthcare – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user (USD billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on France – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography (USD billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Exhibit 124: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 125: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 126: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 127: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. – Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 129: Alphabet Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 130: Alphabet Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 131: Alphabet Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 132: Alphabet Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Alphabet Inc. – Segment focus

12.5 Amazon Web Services Inc.

Exhibit 134: Amazon Web Services Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 135: Amazon Web Services Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Amazon Web Services Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 137: Amazon Web Services Inc. – Key offerings

12.6 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 138: Apple Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 139: Apple Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 140: Apple Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 141: Apple Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Apple Inc. – Segment focus

12.7 Argo AI LLC

Exhibit 143: Argo AI LLC – Overview



Exhibit 144: Argo AI LLC – Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Argo AI LLC – Key offerings

12.8 Baidu Inc.

Exhibit 146: Baidu Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 147: Baidu Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 148: Baidu Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Baidu Inc. – Segment focus

12.9 CognitiveScale

Exhibit 150: CognitiveScale – Overview



Exhibit 151: CognitiveScale – Product / Service



Exhibit 152: CognitiveScale – Key news



Exhibit 153: CognitiveScale – Key offerings

12.10 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 154: Intel Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 155: Intel Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 156: Intel Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 157: Intel Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Intel Corp. – Segment focus

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 160: International Business Machines Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 161: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 162: International Business Machines Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 163: International Business Machines Corp. – Segment focus

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 164: Microsoft Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 165: Microsoft Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 166: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 167: Microsoft Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Microsoft Corp. – Segment focus

12.13 Nuance Communications Inc.

Exhibit 169: Nuance Communications Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 170: Nuance Communications Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 171: Nuance Communications Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Nuance Communications Inc. – Segment focus

12.14 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 173: NVIDIA Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 174: NVIDIA Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 175: NVIDIA Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 176: NVIDIA Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 177: NVIDIA Corp. – Segment focus

12.15 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 178: Oracle Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 179: Oracle Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 180: Oracle Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 181: Oracle Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Oracle Corp. – Segment focus

12.16 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 183: Tesla Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 184: Tesla Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 185: Tesla Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 186: Tesla Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Tesla Inc. – Segment focus

12.17 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 188: Wipro Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 189: Wipro Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 190: Wipro Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 191: Wipro Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 192: Wipro Ltd. – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 196: Research methodology



Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 198: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations

