Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the Education Sector to grow by USD 1,100.07 million between 2022 and 2027! increasing emphasis on chatbots and AI as virtual assistants and ITS in universities drive the market growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Technavio, a leading provider of industry news and insights, is pleased to announce its latest report on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the Education Sector. The report highlights the estimated growth and forecast for the market between 2022 and 2027, predicting an increase in market size of USD 1,100.07 million and a rise at a CAGR of 41.14%.

The global AI market in the education sector is being propelled by the rising adoption of AI for personalized learning paths, prominently through innovative chatbot integration. These intelligent chatbots, powered by advanced AI and machine learning, engage with students, offer comprehensive responses, and facilitate tailored learning experiences. The increasing emphasis on chatbots as virtual assistants, capable of understanding study patterns and enabling personalized learning pathways, is driving the demand for AI solutions in education.

YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 33.25 % Key Countries North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive insight into the market segmentation by end-user (higher education and k-12), learning method outlook (learner model, pedagogical model and domain model) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This segmentation provides a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing diverse communication solutions and regions. Furthermore, it examines key trends shaping the market landscape and identifies potential challenges faced by market players. To get insights into the key trends, download the sample report here!

The major Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the Education Sector companies include 2U Inc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Brainly, Carnegie Learning Inc., Century Tech Ltd., Cognii Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kaltura Inc. and LAIX Inc.

These companies are actively implementing various strategies, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches, to enhance their presence and competitiveness in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the Education Sector.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the Education Sector growth is driven by the adoption of AI-driven personalized learning paths, prominently through the integration of advanced chatbot technology. These intelligent chatbots not only engage and assist students but also contribute to tailored learning experiences by recognizing individual study patterns. However, the challenge of high implementation costs must be addressed. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has further emphasized the value of AI-based educational tools, particularly in the context of remote learning. Going forward, North America’s pivotal role, driven by technological advancements and significant investment in AI research for education, underscores the sector’s promising transformation. The anticipated growth signifies an exciting evolution in education, where AI stands to revolutionize and elevate the learning journey.

Technavio provides a report that includes competitive intelligence, highlighting major players’ key developments and growth strategies, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and stay competitive in the market. To buy the complete report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in the Education Sector, click here.

