ASC extends Interim Order against Crypto Asset Trading Platform CatalX CTS Ltd., operating as Catalyx

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ – The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has extended an Interim Cease Trade Order against CatalX CTS Ltd., operating as Catalyx, and Jae Ho Lee (collectively, the Respondents).

The original Order, dated December 21, 2023, has been extended for 12 months and requires the Respondents to cease trading in or purchasing any securities and derivatives.

Catalyx previously filed an enhanced pre-registration undertaking (PRU) with the ASC. In the PRU, Catalyx committed to meet requirements in respect of its business operations and client accounts in order to continue operations while its application for registration was being reviewed. The ASC is investigating whether Catalyx breached its undertakings in the PRU or the Respondents otherwise breached Alberta securities laws.

These allegations have not yet been proven in a hearing.

A copy of the Interim Order: Extension can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province’s securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada’s capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

