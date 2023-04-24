Asia Innovations Group Unveils GPT4-Enhanced Uplive LiveAI, Ushering in a New Wave of Metaverse Innovation

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asia Innovations Group (“ASIG”), a leading mobile social company across emerging markets with an integrated portfolio of social, gaming, payment and e-commerce platforms, has proudly announced its latest GPT4-enhanced LiveAI feature has been integrated into its live social product Uplive.

ASIG has been at the forefront of cutting-edge technological advancements and its flagship product Uplive is driving innovation in the live social industry. Its high-fidelity 3D avatar feature on Uplive opened up accessibility to the metaverse for people all around the globe by utilizing advanced, real-time expression mirroring technology back in June 2022. As an innovation trailblazer in the live social industry, Uplive’s innovative AI-powered LiveAI feature is now leveraging advanced large language model (LLM) GPT-4 technology to deliver unparalleled fun and immersive live virtual interaction in the rapidly-evolving metaverse, the widely-touted next stage of the internet.

Uplive LiveAI, powered by leading artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) technology, is transforming user connections by offering unique LiveAI social scenarios tailored to global audiences, with a diverse range of themes involved, including liberal arts, geography, culture, and lifestyle. The Uplive AI Avatar is now available in 17 countries and regions across five continents, supporting over 15 languages. One-of-a-kind, culturally-inspired AI Avatars have been specifically developed for countries and regions including the United States, Japan, Arab nations, and India.

Thanks to GPT-4’s advanced large language models (LLM) and real-time text-to-speech capabilities, Uplive AI Avatars deliver seamless, logical, and in-depth interactions to users worldwide in their preferred languages. Moreover, these virtual characters display lifelike facial expressions and body language, greeting users with warmth and engaging in lively banter. As part of its future plans, Uplive aims to enhance user experience by enabling interaction with AI Avatars using voice commands. This feature will provide a more engaging and immersive experience for users, as they can communicate with the AI avatars in a more natural and intuitive manner.

The integration of ChatGPT technology propels Uplive’s all-new AI Avatar into a new era of metaverse-based social interaction, challenging the traditional model of live social entertainment. This cutting-edge feature not only guarantees a novel, dynamic, and immersive online experience for global users unlike any other, but also addresses a wide array of users’ social needs. As Uplive persistently pushes the limits of technology and social interaction, it aims to stay at the forefront of innovation within the live streaming and metaverse landscape.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (ASIG) is a leading mobile social company across emerging markets. As of December 31, 2021, ASIG served over 400 million registered users located in over 150 countries and regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people’s lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products that foster meaningful human connection. ASIG operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company’s cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. ASIG’s portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game-based live social apps.

