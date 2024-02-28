ASTRI fully supports Budget to invest in the future

Facilitating industrial transformation and economic growth through I&T

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) welcomes the Financial Secretary’s robust and actionable initiatives outlined in the latest Budget, reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as a leading international hub for innovation and technology (I&T). These strategic moves are designed to enhance the city’s appeal for investment and talent, catalysing the growth of I&T ecosystem with a focus on fostering a green future and advancing digitalisation, injecting fresh impetus into Hong Kong’s high-quality development.

ASTRI is at the forefront with a cache of mature innovative technologies, ranging from AI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Digital Twins, Eco-Tech, FinTech and Micro-electronics, that are ready for commercialisation and adoption. These technologies are poised to expedite the green and digital transformation of local businesses, and support Hong Kong to develop as an international green financial centre and establish a highly efficient data ecosystem.

Realise I&T commercialisation

Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman, ASTRI, expressed gratitude for HKSAR Government’s unwavering support towards innovation and technology, bringing new partners and investments for the sector. ASTRI is committed to collaborating with the government, and developing more applied technologies that positively impact the business and society, with a focus on commercialisation and industrialisation for the greater good.

He added that the I&T sector is actively engaged in the national development plan, seizing “Greater Bay Area” (GBA) and “Belt and Road” (B&R) opportunities, and promoting high-quality development with a focus on technological advancement and green sector. “With ASTRI’s newly-opened office in Shenzhen Futian District, we will further promote GBA companies to adopt Hong Kong-invented innovative technologies to upgrade and transform. With the advanced Hong Kong platform, we aim at helping technologies developed in the region to go global, tapping into B&R countries and beyond.”

Focus on Fintech and Green Tech

Dr Denis Yip, Chief Executive Officer, ASTRI said he is pleased that more resources will be allocated on supporting I&T sector, building I&T ecosystem and strengthening collaboration among government, industry, academia and research institutes, investing the future together. “Technology and finance are the twin engines for the city’s economic development. ASTRI-develop fintech and green tech would revolutionalise traditional industries, and promote the development of new sector such as digital assets, bringing new opportunities for I&T companies and new areas of growth.”

Dr Yip stressed that apart from promoting green finance and digitisation, ASTRI is also committed to the development of the whole I&T ecosystem. He added that three alliances have been set up in the past year, namely, Microelectronics Technology Consortium, Smart Mobility Technology (C-V2X) Alliance and Fintech and ESG Alliance. The fourth one on ConTech and PropTech is on the way, facilitating knowledge transfer and technology innovation. ASTRI will also facilitate industrial transformation and economic growth through I&T. Looking ahead, ASTRI will continue incubating new blood through various talent programmes, expanding the I&T talent pool in the city.

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI’s core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: Advanced Electronic Components and Systems; Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies; Communications Technologies; Innovative Mind, and IoT Sensing and AI Technologies. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, New-Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse.



Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred more than 1,400 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 1,050 patents in the Mainland, the United States, and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org

