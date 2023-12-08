ASTRI Wins 10 Awards at Asia Exhibition of Innovations & Inventions

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) won 10 awards at the Asia Exhibition of Innovations & Inventions, including “Gold Medals with Congratulations of Jury”, “1st Prize of Geneva Inventions Awards” along with two Gold and two Silver medals.
According to Ir Sunny Lee, Chairman of ASTRI, competing with over 110 ground-breaking inventions from Hong Kong and neighbouring countries and cities is no easy feat, making their outstanding achievements more remarkable. “We are honoured to have jury’s affirmation on our Research and Development (R&D) capabilities as well as the market potential of our inventions. Moving forward, ASTRI will continue to work closely with our stakeholders and partners to promote innovation and technology (I&T) commercialisation, playing a pivotal role in helping Hong Kong develop into an international I&T,” Ir Lee said.
Dr Denis Yip, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI expressed his delight in the global recognition of ASTRI’s inventions and extended his congratulations to the R&D team. “With their unfailing efforts, ASTRI is able to excel in high-quality research and technological innovation. As the largest R&D centre in Hong Kong, ASTRI is dedicated to enhancing the city’s I&T ecosystem. Our goal is to foster collaboration among government, industry, academia and research institutes in this field.” Dr Yip also emphasised ASTRI’s commitment to supporting research talents in turning innovative ideas into smart technologies that benefit society through knowledge and technology transfer.
The award-winning inventions span across six categories, including Smart City, Smart Home, Smart Finance, Health Technologies and Medicine, Smart Transportation and Smart Industry. Dr Chun-kit Cheung and Mr Samuel Tak-lok Shum were awarded the “The Gold Medal with the Congratulations of Jury” and “1st Prize of Geneva Inventions Award” for their innovative Smart Contactless Robot Charging (SCRC) technology. The invention could be implemented in smart production to optimise productivity and reduce labour costs. Below is a complete list of ASTRI’s award-winning inventions:
|
Award
|
Inventor(s)
|
Invention and Description
|
The Gold
1st Prize of
Inventions
Award
|
Dr Chun-Kit
Mr Samuel Tak-
|
Smart Contactless Robot Charging (SCRC): A High-Efficiency &
SCRC is a state-of-the-art wireless charging platform for industrial
|
Gold Medal
|
Mr Yunhe Lai
Ms Ying Suet Lau
|
Metalens-enabled Infrared Imaging System and the Design
The metalens and the design automation tool enable unified design
|
Gold Medal
|
Mr Eddy Chiu
Ms Yuxian Zhang
|
5G Multi-Hop Backhaul for Smart Cities and Rural Communications
This innovative invention tackles the need for flexible and cost-effective
|
Silver Medal
|
Mr Weiwen Yu
Mr Can Liu
|
Full-dome laser scanner
High-precision and high-speed scanning achieved through FPGA-
|
Silver Medal
|
Mr Kenny Chan
|
Optical Security Label for Anti-counterfeit, Data Encryption &
The features of optical security label for anti-counterfeit include high
|
Silver Medal
|
Dr Victor Sui Pung Cheung
Mr Andy Kai Wing Yeung
|
Advanced Lighting System for Large-scale Green Architecture
It is a very efficient large-scae lighting system powered by ASTRI’s
|
Silver Medal
|
Mr Jianjun Zhang
Mr Liang Dong
|
5G Time-Sensitive Communications for New Industrialisation
Introducing a ground-breaking invention that facilitates time-sensitive
|
Silver Medal
|
Ms Zhuoxuan Li
Ms Jingyi Xu
|
Method and Apparatus for Virtual Avatar Generation
|
Silver Medal
|
Mr Rihong Chen
Mr Hanqiang Huang
|
Image Processing Method for Multi-Frequency Ultrasound Probe
This method utilises an embedded GPU hardware platform that
The annual exhibition-cum-competition is jointly organised by the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association, Inventions Geneva and Palexpo, the organiser of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva. Aiming to present Asia’s cutting-edge technologies, versatile inventions and solutions to the world, the event features an international jury consisting of some 30 industry specialists, choosing winners for more than 40 prizes, including Grand Award, Geneva Invention Award, Venture Capital Award, IFIA Award as well as Gold Medal, Silver Medal and Bronze Medal.
– END –
