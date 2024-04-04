ATEL Capital Group Expands Team to Support Growth

– New Appointments Will Enable San Francisco Financial Services Company

to Meet Surging Demand for Venture Debt and Equipment Leases –

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATEL Capital Group (ACG), a multi-billion dollar financial services firm focusing on venture debt, equipment leasing and real estate has announced four new team members as part of its strategy to meet growing demand for debt financing of venture-backed companies and equipment leasing to Fortune 1000 companies.

Todd Jaquez-Fissori joins ATEL Ventures, Inc., a division of ACG, as Senior Vice President. Jaquez-Fissori has almost two decades of experience originating venture debt and private credit deals, most recently with Structural Capital, where he was a Managing Partner, and previously with Tennenbaum Capital Partners, Hercules Growth Capital and TriplePoint Capital. Todd has an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Simrat Wason joins ATEL Ventures, Inc. as a Director. Formerly a Vice President with New York hedge fund Arena Investors, Wason previously spent five years with Presidio Ventures, sourcing and managing predominantly early-stage equity in enterprise tech firms. Wason started her career as a software engineer, and spent six years with Apple Inc. She has an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley and an M. Eng from Cornell University.

“Entrepreneurs and VCs alike understand that venture debt is an essential tool of the capital stack, allowing them to accelerate growth without diluting equity,” said Steven Rea, President, ATEL Ventures, Inc. “The collapse of several banks focused on venture lending in 2023 reduced market competition, allowing us to increase rates as well as volume. Our expanded team will enable us to service the increased demand for venture debt and continue to grow our portfolio, deploying the hundreds of millions of dollars we have available to lend.”

Supporting ATEL Capital Group’s increased deal flow is an enlarged legal team. Nick Martitsch joins ACG as Senior Counsel, bringing almost four decades of experience to the firm. In his career to date, Martitsch has handled a wide range of commercial, financial and intellectual property transactions and related matters, including public and private equity and debt financing, venture lending, and equipment leasing. Martitsch’s experience includes several years with Hercules Capital, and Silicon Valley Bank. Martitsch earned his J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

Maggie Adams joins ACG as Legal Counsel, with a J.D. from Notre Dame Law School. For the past five years has contributed her expertise to global law firms, where she specialized in providing legal services to the financial services industry.

About ATEL Capital Group

Founded in 1977, ATEL Capital Group (ACG) owns and manages a large portfolio of assets, including low tech equipment leased to primarily investment grade corporations (through ATEL Leasing), loans to high growth companies (through ATEL Ventures), and real estate (through ATEL Properties). For more information, visit: https://atel.com/

About ATEL Ventures, Inc

ATEL Ventures, a division of ATEL Capital Group, is a leading provider of venture debt and equipment financing to emerging growth companies. The company is a primary source of non-dilutive capital across the landscape of venture capital investments. ATEL Ventures is industry- and stage-agnostic, having provided capital to companies in Information Technology, Life Sciences, Energy, Agriculture, Material Sciences, and Consumer Products and Services. For more information, visit: https://atelventures.com/

About ATEL Leasing Corporation

ATEL Leasing, a division of ATEL Capital Group, is an international equipment leasing company providing lease financing of low technology equipment to primarily investment grade credits. ATEL leases a wide range of equipment including transportation, construction, manufacturing, mining, healthcare, and energy production assets. For more information, visit: https://atel.com/leasing/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atel-capital-group-expands-team-to-support-growth-302107528.html

SOURCE ATEL Capital Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

