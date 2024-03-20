Australia Ice Cream Market Share, Growth & Forecast 2030

Australia Ice Cream Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.95% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. The market was estimated at USD 2.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.13 billion by 2030 driven by increasing demand for ice creams in all seasons, rising preference for artisanal and premium ice creams, consumer preference for sustainable and ethical packaging as well as growing online and D2C sales.

Ice cream companies in Australia are aggressively focussing on meeting consumer demand, interactive marketing, and creating unique customer experiences by collaborating with influencers and local artists, and in-store displays coupled with bringing in new innovative and healthier options such as reduced fat, sugar-free, and dairy-free ice creams.

Australia is one of the world’s biggest consumers of ice creams. In terms of value and volume, the take-home and bulk ice cream category leads the Australian ice cream sector. The artisanal ice cream category is also expected to grow at the fastest rate in terms of both value and volume between 2023 and 2030.

Many foreign brands are tapping the market potential by entering Australia Market with a focus on the country’s younger population as their target. In February 2023, a Chinese ice cream and tea chain ‘Mixue’, who operated 20,000+ outlets in China, opened its first store in Sydney and announced its upcoming stores is Brisbane and Melbourne in coming months. As a promotional campaign, the company offered free beverages to 1000 students across the city.

Innovative Flavours and Natural Ingredients

The rising health-conscious population prefers products with lower sugar content, reduced fat and non-dairy or plant-based ingredients and to cater to the requirements and preferences of individuals, Australian ice cream brands are continuously introducing new and unique flavors to attract consumers. This involves including exotic fruits, spices, and regional ingredients. Additionally, limited-edition and seasonal flavors also drive buyer interest and create a sense of exclusivity.

Australia has a per capita ice cream consumption of 18.0 litres. The Australia Ice Cream Market is undergoing significant technological advancements, driven by a need to increase production efficiency, improve food safety, and meet changing consumer preferences. Innovations such as plant-based frozen desserts, and non-dairy desserts are helping to produce ice cream products that are healthier, more environment-friendly, and easier on the pocket.

Growing Demand for Artisanal Ice Cream

Australian consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality, premium ice cream options and are willing to pay a premium price for the same. Ice cream and artisanal ice cream stores are focusing on adding unique flavors, natural ingredients fresh fruit, and pulp and dry fruits to their existing ice cream portfolio. Astonishing ice cream parlors across the country are offering decadent dining options and innovative flavors, taking the ice cream market of Australia to a whole new level with heir attention to detail and locally sourced ingredients. To name a few, Cow & Moon’s raspberry cheesecake, aqua blue ice cream by Aqua S, gluten-free and dairy-free option by 48 Flavours in Adelaide are ice cream parlors that are constantly enhancing their customer experience by offering surprising flavors.

Presence on Social Media

Social media unquestionably affects our food choices as well. Items with vibrant rainbow colours, or embellished with chocolate, neon colours, or swirls, all appeal to consumers in the era of Instagram and Tik Tok videos. To gain a competitive advantage and appeal to Australian consumers, ice cream makers use celebrities and social media influencers to promote their products. This will also increase their customer base. One in ten Australians, according to ice cream retailer Baskin-Robbins, wants to share a snapshot of their ice cream online in addition to actually eating it. Australians’ ice cream purchasing decisions are strongly influenced by how their ice cream will seem in a social media snapshot.

Enticing Customers to Enjoy Ice Cream as a Year-Round Treat

Though ice creams are largely consumed during summer months across the globe, Australians enjoy this treat all year in ice cream shops, dessert parlors, cafes, and restaurants, where it is offered as a dessert option regardless of the season.

Ice cream is a versatile treat that can be enjoyed in different forms during cooler months, such as opting for warm desserts like ice cream sundaes, hot fudge brownies with ice cream, or pairing it with pies and cakes. Additionally, ice cream brands and shops continue to offer a wide variety of flavors and options throughout the year, enticing consumers to enjoy ice cream regardless of the weather.

Another major reason for enjoying ice cream in winter is the fact that it doesn’t melt or drip which gives consumers a chance to truly savour the experience. Per Capita consumption of ice cream in Australia stands at 18 litres, annually.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns had a substantial influence on the Australian ice cream supply and a greater impact on how people prepare, consume, and buy frozen desserts. The pandemic had put the industry into a complete breakdown. Because of lockdowns, many people have adopted rather sedentary lives and preferred comfort foods like take-home ice cream tubs to healthier snack options. As concerns about their health and welfare have grown among Australian consumers over time, this has had a negative impact on the market for ice cream and other ice cream products that people often view as harmful.

Ice cream products with lower fat and sugar content have been introduced by industry companies to maintain demand. For instance, as a guilt-free alternative to the well-liked paddle pops, an Australian ice cream company, Denada, introduced a line of sugar-free chocolate pops in the year 2021.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Australia may have been geographically positioned to avoid the direct human costs of the Ukrainian crisis, but not its aftereffects. The entire Australian market was generally impacted by commodity market disruptions, supply chain failures, sanctions, and geopolitical realignments. Opportunities were constrained by supply issues, and profits were diminished by greater transportation costs. Risky stock markets were factoring in losses and the wider disruption.

Australia Ice Cream Market: Report Scope

“Australia Ice Cream Market Assessment, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets & Data, providing in-depth analysis and assessment of the current state of affairs of the Ice Cream market in Australia, industry dynamics and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, COVID-19, opportunities, and forecasts (2023-2030). Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

